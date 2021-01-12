Bettor turns $50 into $15,500 with 11-team parlay capped off by Alabama's national title

One bettor at MGM turned a $50 bet into more than $15,000 on Monday night.

The bettor put together an 11-team parlay with 10 college basketball games from Saturday and the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night. The bettor needed Alabama to cover as an 8.5-point favorite against Ohio State, and the Crimson Tide did so easily.

Once that final leg was complete, the bet cashed for $15,500.

Here’s how it happened:

Alabama moneyline (-225) at Auburn

Baylor moneyline (-1000) at TCU

San Diego State moneyline (-650) vs. Nevada

LSU (+2.5) at Ole Miss

Oregon (-2.5) at Utah

Richmond (-5.5) at George Mason

Seton Hall (-2.5) at DePaul

Creighton (-13.5) vs. St. John’s

Texas Tech (-7.5) at Iowa State

UCLA (+3.5) at Arizona

Alabama (-8.5) vs. Ohio State

Most college basketball bets hit easily

Of the 10 college basketball bets, six of them covered pretty easily.

Baylor, currently ranked No. 2 in the country, stomped TCU 67-49 on the road to improve to 11-0. LSU, a 2.5-point road underdog, beat Ole Miss 75-61. Richmond covered the 5.5-point spread easily with a 20-point win over George Mason. No. 18 Texas Tech beat Iowa State 91-64 in Ames, easily covering the 7.5-point spread.

Seton Hall, a 2.5-point favorite, maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half and eventually beat DePaul 76-68. UCLA, a 2.5-point road underdog, kept Arizona at arm’s length and made most of its free throws down the stretch to pull out a 81-76 victory.

San Diego State buzzer-beater keeps parlay alive

The other games were much tighter.

The Alabama vs. Auburn came down to the wire. Auburn took a 90-89 lead on an Allen Flanigan 3-pointer with 2:17 to play. However, that would be the final field goal of the game for the Tigers as Alabama responded with the game’s final five points in a 94-90 victory.

At halftime, No. 17 Oregon found itself down 10 points on the road against Utah. The Ducks were 2.5-point favorites and didn’t need too long to go in front. By the 13:27 mark of the second half, Oregon had a lead. It was a back-and-forth battle from there. Oregon’s lead was just 70-68 with 1:50 to play, but it managed to pull out a 79-73 victory to narrowly cover the spread.

No. 7 Creighton was never in danger of an upset against St. John’s, but the 13.5-point spread got dicey with the Red Storm playing hard until the final whistle. SJU cut Creighton’s lead to 13 at the 2:00 mark, but a pair of 3-pointers by Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock in the final minute ensured the Blue Jays would cover the spread in a 97-79 win.

The most drama of any of the games involved in the parlay came out west where San Diego State was a double-digit favorite at home against Nevada. Thankfully, this bettor took SDSU on the moneyline and only needed the Aztecs to win straight-up.

It took a buzzer beater for that to come to fruition.

Nevada’s Grant Sherfield drilled a trey with six seconds left to tie the score at 67-67. SDSU’s Trey Pulliam responded with this:

Alabama finishes the job

From there, Alabama needed to close it out in the national title game against Ohio State. The game was close early, but the Crimson Tide pulled away and won 52-24 behind a monster first-half performance from Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

The senior wide receiver caught 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half. Though Smith would leave the game with a hand injury early in the third quarter, his teammates did the necessary work to complete the job.

And win a monster parlay for this bettor.

