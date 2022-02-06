Bettor throws down $4.5 million on Cincinnati Bengals winning Super Bowl

The most famous mattress salesman is at it again.

Mattress Mack, real name Jim McIngvale, who became a household name for betting big on the Houston Astros during their World Series appearances over the last five years, is now jumping on the bandwagon of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mack laid down $4.5 million on the Bengals winning the Super Bowl, the largest mobile sports wager ever placed and the second-largest Super Bowl wager ever placed behind a $4.9 million wager placed in 2002.

McIngvale also says he may be adding more bets on the Bengals and had also wagered a number of props bets too.

He is no stranger to winning big on the Super Bowl. He won $2.72 million on a $3.46 million wager after the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Mattress Mack already bet $4.5M on the Bengals… and he might not be done 👀 (w/ @MattressMack @Conrad_Wilson) pic.twitter.com/6gHjIPzKh5 — br_betting (@br_betting) February 5, 2022

