Bettor nets $50K by hitting a wild 10-team soccer parlay

How was your weekend? Did you hit any 10-team parlays that paid 100-1?

One lucky BetMGM customer did, after placing $500 on a 10-team moneyline parlay that included French, German, Spanish and English soccer action. It resulted in a $50,047 payout and a few unforgettable sweats.

The ticket looked like a loser during the very first match, as Borussia Dortmund trailed Bayer Leverkusen three different times before equalizing in the 71st minute and then scoring the go-ahead goal on an Erling Haaland penalty in the 77th.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland scored on a penalty kick in the 77th minute to beat Bayer Leverkusen. (REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen)

Second-half goals for Arsenal and Manchester City were good for 1-0 wins for the second and third leg of the bettor's parlay. Manchester United, PSG, FC Bayern, and Chelsea all cruised to victories to finish Saturday's portion.

With only three legs left on Sunday and the bettor's ship coming in, the first match once again looked like it would sink it. Atletico Madrid trailed Espanyol until a tying goal at the 79-minute mark. Nine minutes into stoppage time, Thomas Lemar scored off a give-and-go to secure the win for Atletico and keep the parlay alive.

Liverpool and Real Madrid completed this winning ticket with 3-0 and 5-2 wins: