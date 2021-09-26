Bettor loses $110,000 after Wyoming doesn't cover 31-point spread against UConn

Wagering over $100,000 on Wyoming didn’t work out for a BetMGM bettor on Saturday.

The Cowboys were favored by 31 points ahead of their Week 4 contest at UConn. The spread wasn’t unreasonable. UConn may be the worst team at the top level of college football. The Huskies entered the game 0-4 and had lost those four games by a combined score of 184-49. The closest game was a 38-28 loss to FCS opponent Holy Cross.

That bettor saw what had happened in UConn’s first four games and decided to wager $110,000 on Wyoming to cover the spread. And guess what? UConn played its game of the season.

Wyoming didn’t come close to covering in a 24-22 win. The Cowboys trailed for most of the game before scoring 21 points in the second half and coming back from a 13-3 halftime deficit.

The Cowboys pushed their lead to eight with 3:34 to go when Titus Swen scored on a two-yard run. That appeared to be the end of the game given UConn’s futility so far this season. But the Huskies marched down the field — well, they crawled down it — in a 64-yard drive that took 15 plays. Nathan Carter scored on a two-yard run of his own with four seconds left. But the game-tying two-point conversion fell by the wayside.

There are few moral victories in football, but UConn being competitive is certainly one of them. After all, the Huskies took the 2020 season off and have already parted ways with coach Randy Edsall this season. That doesn’t mean much to that bettor, however. He or she wanted Wyoming to pummel UConn.