Bettor correctly predicts outcome of all 12 singles matches, wins nearly $1 million

A bettor reportedly turned $8 into nearly $1 million, thanks to nailing a 12-leg parlay in the Ryder Cup singles.

An undisclosed bettor is said to have correctly predicted the outcome of every singles match on Sunday at Whistling Straits, netting him or her $966,290.

This is the sports bet of the year.



Bettor at @FDSportsbook wins on a $8, 12-leg Ryder Cup parlay, nets $966,290!



Bettor somehow predicted ties between Morikawa and Hovland and Spieth and Fleetwood 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/I54jjl8rB8 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 27, 2021

Here's some of what was needed to fall in place for this parlay to happen: