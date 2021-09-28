Bettor correctly predicts outcome of all 12 singles matches, wins nearly $1 million
A bettor reportedly turned $8 into nearly $1 million, thanks to nailing a 12-leg parlay in the Ryder Cup singles.
An undisclosed bettor is said to have correctly predicted the outcome of every singles match on Sunday at Whistling Straits, netting him or her $966,290.
This is the sports bet of the year.
Bettor at @FDSportsbook wins on a $8, 12-leg Ryder Cup parlay, nets $966,290!
Bettor somehow predicted ties between Morikawa and Hovland and Spieth and Fleetwood 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/I54jjl8rB8
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 27, 2021
Here's some of what was needed to fall in place for this parlay to happen:
A previously winless Rory McIlroy to defeat a previously unbeaten Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler to defeat world No. 1 Jon Rahm
Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland to tie their match
Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood to tie their match
Paul Casey to miss a bunny on the final hole to give Dustin Johnson a win
Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood to win their matches
And Matt Fitzpatrick to crumble and lose his match