The Warriors (2-10) own the worst record in the NBA.

Klay Thompson probably isn't going to suit up at all this season, and Steph Curry might not take the floor again until March.

But that didn't stop a certain someone from essentially lighting $1,000 on fire:

The @SuperBookUSA just had a bettor bet $1,000 on the Warriors to win the NBA title at 1,000 to 1, according to oddsmaker @Derek2Square. Wins $1 million if somehow the Warriors to from horrific to amazing. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 15, 2019

Why didn't this person wire the $1,000 to my bank account? Daycare for a 10-month old isn't cheap.

There literally are at least 1,000 ways that the $1,000 could have been better utilized.

Perhaps it was this guy who placed the bet:

Ummmmmmmm I'm pretty sure this fan sitting courtside (behind JaVale) at Warriors-Lakers is completely asleep pic.twitter.com/gWzBHCgRjl — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) November 14, 2019

Or maybe the bettor thought the wager was on the Warriors landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Got to read the fine print on those betting slips!

Bettor to make $1M if Warriors turn season around, win 2020 NBA Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area