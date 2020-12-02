Bettman: NHL players have to decide to pay now or later

JOHN WAWROW
·4 min read
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Time is running short for the NHL to start its season on Jan. 1. Various pandemic-related geographic and economic issues remain unresolved. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

New Season Hurdles Hockey

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Time is running short for the NHL to start its season on Jan. 1. Various pandemic-related geographic and economic issues remain unresolved. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman warned players Wednesday they are likely going to have to pay one way or another to make up for the league’s projected lost revenue whenever the 2020-21 season gets underway.

Speaking on a Sports Business Journal panel, Bettman stressed the NHL is not attempting to reopen the collective bargaining agreement some five months after it was extended. Instead, he said, the fiscal realities amid the pandemic mean the 50-50 revenue-sharing split between owners and players will be affected for at least the near future.

And that means players will have to bear the brunt of any shortfall to owners.

The question then becomes, Bettman said, whether it’s in their best interest to pay the money back in the short-term — by deferring a higher percentage of their salaries as the NHL has raised in discussions — or face the potential of having the salary cap stay flat over the remainder of the six-year deal.

“If we have to pay out lots of cash, two-thirds of which is going to come back to us, that may cause some stress,” Bettman said. “And by the same token, if the players owe us more money than anybody imagined, the salary cap could well be flat or close to flat for the next five or six years, and players into the future will be repaying what we’re owed.”

When it comes to a flat cap, which would have the potential of restricting future pay increases for players, Bettman said: "(Players) have to ask themselves, `Does this make sense?‘”

The NHL’s new CBA currently calls for players to defer 10% of their salary for the upcoming season and it puts a cap on how much money will be kept in escrow over the length of the deal.

Without calling it a formal proposal, the league has raised the possibility of having players increase salary deferrals to 20% or 26% and increasing the escrow caps, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side is publicly announcing details of negotiations.

The National Hockey League Players’ Association did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Players and several agents have privately grumbled at the developments, and accused the league of attempting to renege on the deal reached in July that led to the resumption of play and the completion of last season.

Bettman refuted the criticism, calling it “unfortunate” and “inaccurate,” and said the agreement at the time was based on collective assumptions that are no longer applicable. The NHL now has to factor in a shortfall in gate revenue because fans aren’t expected to be allowed to attend games, at least initially.

Another issue is the likelihood of a one-time realignment due to cross-border travel restrictions, which will likely result in Canada’s seven teams competing in one division. U.S.-based teams might be required to play in hub cities, as opposed to their own arenas.

The league is also expected to play a shortened season, which could feature as few as 48 games, such as what happened in the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign.

In an email to The Associated Press, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said “as of right now,” the NHL is still targeting Jan. 1 to start the season, before adding: “That is obviously subject to change.”

It’s becoming increasingly unlikely the NHL will meet that target date. Players have not yet been asked to travel to their home cities. When they do, they will be potentially required to spend up to two weeks in self-quarantine before teams can even be allowed to open training camp.

Another issue are local health regulations. The NFL's San Francisco 49ers, for example, relocated to Arizona this week after Santa Clara County banned contact sports teams from holding games and practices for at least the next three weeks.

The San Jose Sharks are based in the same county.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith on why Jalen Hurts ‘shouldn’t touch the field’

    Former Eagles WR Torrey Smith on why Jalen Hurts shouldn't 'touch the field'

  • 11 potential destinations for Sam Darnold if Jets decide to trade their young quarterback

    There are several NFL teams absolutely desperate for a franchise quarterback that should jump at a player like Darnold. There are several more with uncertainty at that position, and the idea of landing Darnold could convince them to make a move.

  • Paul George slams his role, Clippers chemistry under Doc Rivers

    Paul George laid out a lot of blame on Doc Rivers for last season's Clippers failures.

  • Detroit Pistons sign LiAngelo Ball to one-year, non-guaranteed deal

    LiAngelo Ball, the brother of two recent top draft picks and the son of the LaVar Ball, has signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Detroit Pistons.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers game versus Washington Football Team postponed

    As Steelers-Ravens goes, so does Steelers-Football Team.

  • Check the Tape: This wrinkle has troubled $100M QB Jared Goff, and the Rams need to figure it out

    Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor noticed something on an interception Goff threw this past weekend, and it was uncomfortably familiar.

  • Kemba Walker reacts to Gordon Hayward signing lucrative deal with Hornets

    Kemba Walker shared his thoughts Wednesday on Gordon Hayward signing a $120 million contract with his former team, the Charlotte Hornets.

  • Could the Patriots rescue Tom Brady in a trade with the Buccaneers?

    It's a wild idea. Let's dive into this crazy thought experiment.

  • Tyreek Hill’s first impression of Patrick Mahomes: “I thought he was trash”

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL, a sure-fire (if he plays enough seasons) Hall of Famer, and potentially one of the greatest of all time. Not everyone saw that potential at first blush. Receiver Tyreek Hill, appearing on Showtime’s Inside the NFL, made it clear that he’s one of [more]

  • In rare Wednesday afternoon game, Robert Griffin III throws a pick six to the Steelers

    RG3 was back as a starter, in a very unusual scenario.

  • Holyfield calls out Tyson to get back in the ring

    Holyfield's challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight on Saturday in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr "a tune-up" Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight they want to see. "No more excuses," said Holyfield in a statement.

  • Devin Hester says Jay Cutler was the worst leader Hester has ever been around

    Jay Cutler's former pass catchers rarely have anything good to say about Cutler's leadership.

  • Steve Nash addresses Kyrie Irving’s remarks about Nets coaching situation

    Kyrie Irving caught the attention of many when he took a break from getting ready for 2020-21 to hop on Kevin Durant's podcast.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Week 13 Pickups: Replacing Will Fuller

    As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.

  • Khabib has no interest in fighting Conor McGregor again, reveals new fight promotion

    UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on Wednesday announced his new fight promotion, but also reiterated that he has no interest in returning to the UFC to fight the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier. Khabib held a press conference on Wednesday in Russia, where he revealed his new fight promotion, Eagle Fighting Championships. He recently retired following his submission of Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October. UFC president Dana White, however, has not declared the belt vacant, instead giving Khabib time to think it over and reconsider. White has said many times that he believes Khabib will forego his promise to his mother to quit fighting and instead honor the plan he had with his father to notch a 30th victory before retiring. He is currently 29-0. Khabib has not yet said that he would not consider returning to the Octagon, and admitted that he and White are meeting soon to discuss his future. One thing Khabib has been adamant about is that he has no desire to return simply to fight McGregor or Poirier, both of whom he has submitted in the past couple of years. Khabib submitted McGregor in the fourth round at UFC 229 in October of 2018; the same night that he jumped the Octagon fence to brawl with McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis in the crowd. He then submitted Poirier in September 2019. With those victories under his belt, Khabib insists that neither of them is enough to lure him back to the Octagon. At his press conference in Russia, Khabib told reporter Igor Lazorin that White would probably first offer him money, but that wouldn't be enough and he couldn't see who would be a tempting opponent. When questioned about McGregor or Poirier, Khabib said, "What for? I choked both. Why I should do this?" Obviously, especially if it were McGregor winning against Poirier in the UFC 257 headliner in January, there is another blockbuster payday on the table. Khabib admitted as much, but downplayed the temptation to fight again solely for the money. "Yes, only money. There is no sports interest there. I choked both of them, both were champions, both surrendered to me," he said. "As our proverb says: a horse doesn't run until the donkey wins. Donkeys don't even take part in competitions where horses run. I have no interest in fighting against these opponents. Imagine UFC offered you $100 million. This is already a problem. But there is no sports interest there." Khabib also intends on making MMA an Olympic sport Aside from launching his new Eagle FC fight promotion (which was born out of purchasing Gorilla Fighting Championship and rebranding it), Khabib hopes to be a driving force in getting mixed martial arts approved for the Olympic games as soon as Paris in 2024, though he admitted a more likely target would be Los Angeles in 2028. TRENDING > YouTuber Jake Paul claims he’s in talks to fight Conor McGregor Trending Video > Mike Tyson: UFC was kicking Boxing's Butt (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Bowl projections: How No. 13 BYU can earn a New Year's Six bowl berth

    There's a feasible path for BYU to get an at-large berth to the Fiesta Bowl.

  • Myles Jack, Tim Tebow, and former Jaguar DE Reggie Hayward join Iceman ownership group

    When Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got his record setting contract, he made a wise decision to take some of that cash and become a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals. Evidently, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack was ...

  • LeBron's new Lakers contract keeps hope alive for a Bron-Bronny extravaganza

    LeBron James has said that it would be his greatest achievement to play in the NBA with his son, Bronny.

  • Bills now part of double-header Monday Night Football action

    Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers will play a triple-header Monday Night Football in Week 13.