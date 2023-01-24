Betting: Why you should back the underdogs on Sunday

Minty Bets and Mark Drumheller break down their top reasons why the Chiefs and 49ers can win on Sunday.

MINTY BETS: I'm Minty Bets joined by Mark Drumheller, and we are five days away from the conference championships. Although, we could tell you to bet on the Eagles or the Bengals, in this video, we're going to make a case for the dogs here. Starting with the AFC, the Chiefs actually opened as slight favorites at home, but quickly moved to 2 and 1/2 point underdogs. Now, Mark, I love the Bengals as much as anyone, but tell me why the Chiefs could actually win this one.

MARK DRUMHELLER: Yeah, Minty, getting Patrick Mahomes as an underdog almost seems too good to be true. Mahomes is 7-1 and 1 against the spread in his career as a dog, and 9 and 2 straight up at home in the postseason. Only six quarterbacks in NFL history have more home playoff wins than Mahomes. I know the ankle is a big concern, but when you look at this Chiefs offense during this season, they're the number one scoring offense. They're are number one in offensive success rate, and number one in EPA per play. If there's a team that doesn't need points, it's Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes.

Now, obviously, we're going to need Mahomes to be healthy with that ankle, but there are plenty of reasons here to back the Chiefs. Joe Burrow has had success, beat Patrick Mahomes three times in a row. Do you really want to bet on somebody beating Patrick Mahomes four times in a row? I think these are the top reasons why people are backing the Chiefs this weekend.

MINTY BETS: All right, moving on to the NFC. The 49ers are 2 and 1/2 point underdogs in Philly, and I know it's scary to bet against the Eagles at home, but they say that defense wins championships. And the 49ers finished the regular season with the best defense in the league. On top of that, out of the remaining teams fighting for a Super Bowl spot, San Francisco has the most takeaways, and they've got the fourth best ATS record. I think there's a ton of value on San Francisco in this game because a lot of bettors are overreacting to how lackluster this offense looked against Dallas last week.

