Betting: Were the Falcons a big winner at the NFL Draft?

Associated Press

The New York Giants were surprisingly aggressive in free agency last month, and they didn't change the game plan in the NFL draft. General manager Dave Gettleman rolled the dice on three draft-day deals, found promising players at need positions, and picked up three extra choices for next year's talent-rich draft in an effort to get New York back to playoffs for the first time since 2016. "It's all about calculated risk," Gettleman said Saturday.