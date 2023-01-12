Betting: Should you wager on Eagles to win NFC?
Minty Bets, Pamela Maldonado, and Mark Drumheller give their best NFL playoff futures bets.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl favorites, and their quarterback is favorite to win Super Bowl MVP.
Up next in Packers Wire's Unpacking Future Packers draft preview series is Michigan DL Mazi Smith.
The much-maligned Globes returned to TV with some passionate speeches, misguided wisecracks and a cheerleading Brad Pitt.
Super Wild Card Weekend is only two short days away. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald to preview the six matchups that kick off the 2022-2023 NFL playoffs.
Some of the biggest names in pro sports ― including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow — are spending $5 million or more buying U.S. farms.
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
Charles McDonald's second mock draft this cycle is dotted with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State players in the top half of the first round. Who is your team taking?
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is guaranteed to have a new home in 2023 -- opening up some intriguing possibilities for Carr's next landing spot and Las Vegas' next QB.
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy wisely is following the advice of veteran linebacker Fred Warner, the "quarterback" of the defense.
See how a handful of trades could impact the early going of the 2023 NFL draft in this updated two-round projection
The common TV narrative about Tua Tagovailoa changed this week
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was among the most notable omissions from the first ever Players' All-Pro Team.
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban had the Crimson Tide in a different spot than many in the final poll.
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking a permanent head coach, and interim coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates.
The Seattle Seahawks plan to take away Brock Purdy's greatest asset -- his surprising steadiness as an inexperienced rookie.
You hate to see it.