Betting: Is Von Miller to the Rams overrated?
Pamela Maldonado looks at several key NFL injuries and recent trades to determine which moves are overrated, underrated or properly rated.
Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?
The 49ers are getting Robbie Gould back. The kicker has spent the league-minimum three games on injured reserve with a knee issue. It appears he will return for Week 9 based on the team’s transactions Tuesday. The 49ers announced they cut kicker Joey Slye. Slye went 7-of-8 on field goals and 2-of-4 on extra points [more]
If the ratings for the latest installment of Sunday Night Football are anything to go by, an inactive Dak Prescott and increased interest in the World Series seem to have stripped the Dallas Cowboys of their usual primetime glamour. Despite clinching Sunday night’s game against the Vikings with a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper with just 51 […]
The Colts stayed quiet as the trade deadline passed.
The Power Rankings see a new team at the top as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tumbled
The Cardinals made a trade for Zach Ertz weeks ago. They didn't make any other trades before the deadline.
The Packers and Rams both pass the Cardinals in USA TODAY's latest power rankings.
Someone has to fill the void for the Derrick Henry-less Titans. Can the 36-year-old veteran conjure up some of his old magic? Is Taysom Hill ready to return?
The Vikings protected two players on the practice squad for this week.
Here are 9 things to know about new Rams edge rusher Von Miller, who has the highest pressure rate in the NFL since 2016.
The Rams won't pay Von Miller much in 2021, but he'll be a free agent next offseason. Can they afford to re-sign him?
Tom Brady called Von Miller an "incredible player" and one of the best to ever play the game.
Why does this always seem to happen to the Mets?
The NFL's trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET, and there could be several players on the move after a handful of notable names were already dealt.
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't addressed the matter head on, but it's clear the Browns wide receiver is none too pleased with Baker Mayfield.
Von Miller was the biggest winner of the 2021 NFL trade deadline moving from a losing situation in Denver to a Super Bowl-contending Rams team.
Derrick Henry has been fantasy's most valuable player, but his injury leaves a hole on rosters that will be hard to fill. Andy Behrens runs down the top pickup options for Week 9.
DeSean Jackson's time with the Rams has already come to an end after just seven games played in Los Angeles.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin addressed the Melvin Ingram trade on Tuesday.
Keenan Allen had strong words for the Patriots defense following the Chargers loss.