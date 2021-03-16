Betting: Villanova (-6) vs Winthrop Preview

Reuters

An upper-body injury will keep Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel out for the "foreseeable future," coach Ralph Krueger said Saturday. Krueger has declined to offer more specifics about the injury, but Eichel appeared to hurt his neck after a check into the boards by Casey Cizikas late in the third period. Now, the Sabres, who have a league-low 16 points, are left to hope that Eichel will be able to return this season.