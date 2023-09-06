Betting: Is there value in Texans +10 on Sunday?
Pamela Maldonado joins Minty Bets to give her picks on the highest spread and total for the Sunday slate of NFL Week 1.
Pamela Maldonado joins Minty Bets to give her picks on the highest spread and total for the Sunday slate of NFL Week 1.
Before the season kicks off, let's get some player prop bets.
Name, image and likeness rules mean that if Caleb Williams chose to stay at USC for another year, he's still going to get paid.
It's almost impossible for an NFL team to keep its starting QB a secret.
By a margin of over $2 million, Nick Bosa is now the highest-paid player at his position.
Jones ranks first in sacks and QB hits among DTs since 2020, yet ninth in average annual salary in 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies some fraudulent stats ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Israel Adesanya is closing ground on the legendary Anderson Silva as the greatest middleweight in MMA history. He's still in his prime and has an opportunity to add to his list of accomplishments.
Nassib was the first openly gay active NFL player after he came out in 2021.
Hurt feelings may be at the root of the friction between Sixers player James Harden and GM Daryl Morey.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down why 11 key players could go on to be the most memorable figures of 2023.
The ability of these new quarterbacks is changing the landscape of how teams are approaching the game as a whole. Look no further than the NFL's current budding dynasty.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin kicks off his Week 1 backfield breakdown!
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Larson hit the wall after contact from Hamlin on the last lap at Kansas in May.
The Saints are getting a bigger percentage of money to win the NFC South than the Chiefs are to win the AFC West.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Travis Kelce's status is in question for the season opener.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Every bettor looks for live underdogs in the first week, and it’s not a bad idea to start by circling the divisional matchups.