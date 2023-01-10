Betting: Is There Value in Cowboys Playoff Futures?
Minty Bets and Frank Schwab discuss the top futures bets for the AFC & NFC playoff picture.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played through pain during Sunday’s game, and he remains sore today. That was the word from coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday. Sirianni said he does not know whether Hurts will have lingering pain in his shoulder throughout the playoffs. But with their win over the Giants on Sunday, the Eagles clinched [more]
The Titans have fired Todd Downing, Keith Carter and two others.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has returned to Buffalo from Cincinnati, but he remains hospitalized — eight days after suffering cardiac arrest during a Bills-Bengals game. He has posted an update regarding his status. “Not home quite just yet,” he said on Twitter. “Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank you to Buffalo [more]
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the speculation surrounding Mike McCarthy’s future as head coach of the Cowboys. If Dallas loses their Wild Card matchup with Tampa Bay, will Jerry Jones say goodbye to McCarthy and hire Sean Payton before the Broncos do? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.
Miami's headed to Buffalo on Sunday with a banged-up backfield.
Marc-Andre Fleury won't be with the Wild for a couple days while he attends to a personal matter.
2022 lottery pick Shane Wright, who was reassigned to the OHL after captaining Canada to world junior gold, is heading to Windsor in a blockbuster deal.
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
It’s entirely possible that Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will never play again in the NFL. But he’s not retiring. Wisely. Via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Ryan told reporters on Monday that he has no immediate plans to call it a career. “Listen, I’m under contract, and until that changes, you kind of go to work,” [more]
The Steelers committed highway robbery when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears before the NFL trade deadline. Pittsburgh got Chicago’s second-round pick in the deal, and that proves to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears have the first pick in every round of the draft, and [more]
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was trying to motivate his team with a new shirt for next season, but the internet believes Saleh missed a couple of letters.
Davante Adams had 1,290 receiving yards and 12 yards with Carr as his quarterback.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he won’t hold the Packers hostage. Regardless, he currently holds all the cards. Under the contract Rodgers received in March 2022, his compensation for 2023 shoots to nearly $60 million. And it’s fully guaranteed. If Rodgers wants to stay, he’s staying. If they’d cut him (they won’t), they’d owe him the [more]
Jack Jones' suspension reportedly led to the rookie cornerback openly challenging head coach Bill Belichick. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has the details.
Kliff Kingsbury (Cardinals) and Lovie Smith (Texans) are out, marking five teams with head coach openings. Nate Davis assesses their attractiveness.
Mike Tannenbaum declares he would trade Justin Fields and draft Bryce Young to "reset" the rookie quarterback contracts and add pieces with the capital acquired from Fields.
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Kliff Kingsbury and Lovie Smith.
Even if Bill Belichick's future in New England is safe, the head coach may have to have a hard conversation with team owner Robert Kraft this week. Greg Bedard joined "Boston Sports Tonight" on Monday to discuss the coach's future.