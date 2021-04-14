Betting: Can an underdog win this week at the RBC Heritage?
Minty Bets is joined by Jay Busbee to give his top picks for the RBC Heritage this week from Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head.
Yahoo Sports recaps the 3 longest home runs in Major League Baseball from the week of April 5th, 2021
The New York Yankees manager spoke about the outfielder’s decision to not play in Monday’s game following the killing of Daunte Wright.
Two-time Super Bowl winner LeSean McCoy joins The Rush to talk about teaming up with Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and playing in front of the NFL’s wildest fans. He also debates the worthiness of Hall of Fame candidates and speaks out on recent social justice issues.
Following the death of Daunte Wright, athletes and coaches speaking out on the tragedy that took place on Sunday.
As part of our comic book superhero series on the top 5 quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, Yahoo Sports’ Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm reveals the superpower and kryptonite of the North Dakota State quarterback.
Frank Schwab gives his three best prop bets for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Two years after Moby's claim that he dated Natalie Portman was shot down by the Oscar-winning actress, he's still not sure of what actually happened.
Christina Aguilera is now 40, but she's still recovering from her days as a child star. The singer, who started working at age 7, spoke to Health about the pandemic leading to a time of self-reflection.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution." The announcement came after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot following the administration of the drugmaker's vaccine, which has been given to nearly 7 million people. Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains what you need to know if you’ve already received it.
Dustin Johnson missed the cut at the Masters Tournament, but he's still the man to beat at the RBC Heritage.
On This Is Us Tuesday, the long-awaited end to the feud between Kevin and Randall Pearson finally happened, following a tense conversation about racism. Fans of the show have been waiting multiple seasons for this conversation, but it all came to a head during the Season 4 finale, when Kevin and Randall said some choice words to each other on Madison's front yard, around the same time Randall started uncovering his hidden feelings about growing up in a white family. "I never wanted to be special, man. I just wanted to blend in like everybody else. But that was impossible in our family, because I always stood out. Everywhere we went. The store, the park, vacations. And the last thing I needed, man, the last thing, was for my brother to use my blackness to other me also," Randall explained to Kevin before admitting, "You had racial blind spots, Kev. Deep ones that affected me." After apologizing to Randall for the times he felt alone throughout his childhood, Randall thanked Kevin for his rehearsed apology. "You're just glossing over one overt moment of racism with an obviously prepared speech of things that you think I want to hear," said Randall. "That is not taking responsibility. After all these years, you're still so tone-deaf, man." While the tension of the conversation felt "uncomfortable" to some viewers, it was a necessary one to have on-screen and an important one to have in real life, which is why fans of the show took to social media Tuesday night to commend This Is Us for its progressive, authentic and honest conversation about racism. While Kevin didn't quite see what he was missing from the picture at the beginning of the conversation, ultimately, Randall was able to fill in the blanks, which allowed his brother to finally understand and, more importantly, allowed the Pearson men to finally mend their relationship. "Rest of the world can't say the ugly thing. But we have to," Randall told Kevin, who responded, "You're not just my smart, successful brother, Randall. You're my Black, smart, successful brother. And I think maybe I did resent that. And maybe I thought you getting special treatment was mixed up with you being Black. And I wanted to take you down a notch, and I overlooked things that I shouldn't have. And I took shots at you that I shouldn't have taken. And I was more jealous of you than I should've been."
Looking over the many, many tributes paid to the Duke of Edinburgh since his death last Friday, there were certain sentiments we always knew might crop up again and again. He was a man of duty and service, everyone understandably repeated; he was fiercely loyal to his wife and Queen, they rightly chorused; he had a quiet dignity and warm heart. But they also almost all mentioned how the Duke was a relentless, fabled joker. In his comments in parliament yesterday, Boris Johnson, who must surely hope somebody says this about himself one day, admitted Prince Philip “occasionally drove a coach and horses through the finer points of diplomatic protocol [but] they overwhelmingly understood that he was trying to break the ice, to get things moving, to get people laughing and to forget their nerves.” Barack Obama, meanwhile, noted the Duke’s “sharp wit and unfailing good humour.” Joanna Lumley called him “very funny and very sharp.” The Duke of Cambridge mentioned “his mischievous sense of humour.” And to the Duke of Sussex, he was simply “a legend of banter.” While that particular phrase sounds more like it is destined for the back of a university hockey tour hoodie than a eulogy, in a way Harry’s comment may have said it best of all. The Duke of Edinburgh’s longevity, duty and service will be remembered in history, but as a character, it is likely to be his wit that goes down in legend. Prince Philip's funeral plans
The Celtics ended the game on a 40-8 run and totally flipped the script on the Nuggets in the fourth quarter.
Lightweights will collide on May 8.
The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, Clint Capela added 19 points and 21 rebounds, and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Toronto Raptors 107-103 on Tuesday night for their seventh win in eight games. ''Our depth is something we talked about when the season started, and now it's really showing,'' said Kevin Huerter, who scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Atlanta. Brandon Goodwin added 18 points for the Hawks, who were missing seven injured players including Trae Young, who has sat out two games with a left calf contusion after a 42-point, nine-assist performance against Chicago on Friday night.
The Suns are now the No. 2 seed in the West, a top-10 offense and defense that now demands the attention of their Western Conference foes, who are approaching them with a level of scrutiny and attention that they haven’t experienced before.
NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 23
Miles Bridges dunked on Clint Capela so hard that he may not actually exist anymore.
Watch highlights from Conor Benn's victory over Samuel Vargas on DAZN.