Betting: Can you trust Raiders offense on Sunday?

Famous for playing April Ludgate on the popular comedy Parks and Recreation, Aubrey Plaza is known for her deadpan delivery onscreen. But at the age of 20, while she was still in college, the actor experienced a startling health episode that was no laughing matter: Despite having no known health problems, the seemingly healthy aspiring actor suffered an unexpected stroke.Now 38, she's opening up about that frightening day—and the scary sign that alerted her to the fact that something was serious