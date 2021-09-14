Betting: Can we trust Aaron Rodgers this season?
Minty Bets breaks down whether you should put your money on the Packers going forward after their week 1 loss to the Saints.
Minty Bets breaks down whether you should put your money on the Packers going forward after their week 1 loss to the Saints.
Will Cam Newton sign with the Washington Football Team after Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury? Newton's former coach, Ron Rivera, put an end to that speculation Monday.
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
Rookie wide receivers is a winner. Aaron Rodgers is a loser. Fans of the Washington Football Team are in need of a bath.
Bill Belichick probably loved Mac Jones' reasoning for refusing to keep his first touchdown ball.
Jones did not have a strong debut for the Titans.
The quarterback’s rift with Green Bay has been well documented. And he’s enough of an oddball to spark wild stories Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career on Sunday. Photograph: Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports The most important thing about the first game of the NFL season is to never read too much into it. This is particularly true this year, after the league added an extra game to the schedule. There’s no guarantee that anything, barring a major injury, that happens on a Sunday
The Jordan Love era is underway. Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and heir apparent to franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saw his first regular-season game action in the fourth quarter today as Rodgers was pulled during a disastrous game against the Saints. Rodgers had completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no [more]
Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett won’t argue with the NFL’s decision to eject teammate Ronnie Harrison Jr. from Sunday’s game. He said Harrison has to keep his poise. Garrett, though, wants to know why Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis also wasn’t ejected. “I saw [Harrison],” Garrett said after the game, via Nate Ulrich of [more]
It took Matthew Stafford one game with the Rams to set new career-highs in two categories.
USC fired Clay Helton two games into the 2021 season. Who are 5 possible candidates to replace him?
Who will be taking over Clay Helton's football coaching job at USC? Here's a look at 13 coaching candidates primed to be front-runners for the permanent job.
Devon Mostert says fans told her Raheem should "kill himself" because of his knee injury.
By sending this tweet, it's plausible to assume Skip Bayless didn't watch the game.
There wasn’t much to like about the season opener for the Titans as they lost 38-13 at home to the Cardinals after coming into the year with high expectations. One of the reasons for those high expectations is the arrival of wide receiver Julio Jones, but the most notable moment of his debut wasn’t one [more]
Week 1 produced a throwback performance from veteran Mark Ingram, while two rookie backs proved they're worth a closer look in fantasy leagues.
James White reveals his message for Patriots running back Damien Harris after his costly fumble in Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Dolphins.
With Jason Verrett out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the 49ers are bringing in a veteran at the position. According to multiple reports, San Francisco is signing Dre Kirkpatrick. Krikpatrick spent the 2020 season with Arizona after eight years with Cincinnati. He started 11 games for the club while appearing [more]
Jags' debacle against Texans should show coach Urban Meyer he can’t operate as he did in college. Nothing he's done so far has shown he realizes that.
The Ravens announced their inactive list for their game against the Radiers
Here's what stood out to NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah about Mac Jones' NFL debut for the Patriots on Sunday.