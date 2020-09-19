Betting Tools Preview: Edge Finder









Football season is underway! We've finally gotten live games to watch, react to and lay money on. And we here at Rotoworld are ready to help make sure each wager you make has the best chance of being a winning one.

Whether you're a seasoned bettor or just getting your feet wet in the ocean of picks, we've got you covered. That's why we'll be giving you a weekly sneak peek at how so with previews of our Betting Tools found in the Rotoworld Premium EDGE+ Bet package, which you can get access to FOR FREE through Monday, September 28.

Filled with all the tools to help you sharpen your betting skills. — from the massive historical database that is our Edge Finder to top trends, player projections, game predictions and more — EDGE+ Bet will bring your betting strategy to a whole new level..

Speaking of the Edge Finder, that's exactly what we're taking a look at here to give a taste of just how deep you can dive with the tool. In this example, we'll be showing you the Giants bet to make in the G-Men's Week 2 matchup against the Bears.

Take a look:

Filters Enabled:

Primary Team(s): New York Giants Home/Away: Away Opponent(s): Chicago Bears Game Type: Regular Season Last # Of Games: 5

Spread Trend

View photos Giants at Bears Spread Trend More

Over Trend

View photos Giants at Bears Spread Trend More

Under Trend

View photos Giants at Bears Spread Trend More

As you can see, the Giants aren't the most surefire historical bet for the Over nor the Under when playing the Bears in Chicago. However, they're a perfect 5-0 at covering the spread dating back to 1993. Even better, four of those five games were with the Giants as the underdog, which they find themselves as once again this Sunday. History thus suggests it wise to take the points on the Giants here in Week 2.

