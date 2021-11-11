NFL betting: Here's a Lamar Jackson prop we like for Thursday Night Football

I love NFL prime-time games. Whenever you think a game might be dull, it just surprises you each and every week. The Bears' wild loss to the Steelers is a great example of that. Sure, things may start out a little sloppy, but then an explosion of chaos occurs. It’s wonderful. Thursday Night could offer up the same as the Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) travel to Miami to face the Dolphins.

QB Tua Tagovailoa is questionable, and it’s looking unlikely he plays. Expect Jacoby Brissett behind center and don’t be quick to dismiss this matchup. I have a feeling things could be interesting once again. Here are two props I like for TNF.

Lamar Jackson OVER 27.5 passing attempts (-115)

Hey Ravens, you are a passing team! Whether because of injury or any other reason, Baltimore has shifted its offense to be more pass-heavy, and it is a joy to watch. The Dolphins, ranked 30th against the pass, have allowed the last four quarterbacks they've faced to crush this number, allowing 40 passing attempts or more. And why is that? Because the Dolphins are pretty good at defending the run, ranking 17th in rushing yards allowed and 14th in opponent yards per rush attempt.

Jackson has hit over this total in six of eight games played, including all three road games against the Broncos, Lions, and Raiders. Because Baltimore’s secondary is just as susceptible (31st against the pass), expect Brissett to be competitive.

Myles Gaskin anytime touchdown (+180)

The Dolphins' running back has just four total touchdowns on the season. However, one was a rushing score last week against the Texans, while the other three were receptions. Three of his four were with Brissett at quarterback. The Ravens have allowed only seven rushing scores but have surrendered 15 total passing touchdowns. This is a great spot for Brissett to utilize Gaskin in the passing game.