Betting: Can Titans win AFC South?
Minty Bets gives her top futures picks for the Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans in the AFC South.
Minty Bets gives her top futures picks for the Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans in the AFC South.
Caleb Williams and USC should put up plenty of points again this season, but will they win the conference? Let us break down the board for what looks like the Pac-12's final season.
Dan Campbell is a popular man among bettors.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some key trade tips one last time for the 2023 season.
Sometimes a wager looks too easy. This is one of those times.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.
In a span of several months in 2007, Parker released a hip-hop album, captured a Finals MVP award and married Eva Longoria, the star of that year's top-rated television drama, "Desperate Housewives."
Simmons, the No. 8 pick in 2020, played his first three seasons at linebacker.
Are Toledo and Ohio headed for a rematch in the MAC title game?
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies certain 2023 quarterback draft rankings he thinks miss the mark.
TCU made a magical run all the way to the national championship game in 2022. Are the Horned Frogs capable of competing for the title again?
C.J. Stroud is Houston's new star quarterback, but the franchise hired Ryans for the other side of the ball too.
Kareem Hunt has excelled as a complementary running back in recent seasons.
Matt Harmon and Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland continue positional preview week by examining the WR position. Let's just say there are some polarizing debates in this podcast.
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
If this is a playoff preview, we're in for a treat.
Some trades aren’t necessarily about acquiring the players who appear to be the best right now, but the players who might be molded or tweaked to fit the team’s needs.
The No. 2 pick of the draft will start his first preseason game this week.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
Williams will get exposure and experience as a head coach after 12 seasons on NFL sidelines.