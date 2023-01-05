Betting: Can Titans stop the pass in Week 18 vs. Jaguars?
Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Fox Sports pundit was criticised for his reaction after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed on the field in Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals
The NFL is moving toward solving the problem arising from the postponement of the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals. Current momentum is pointing toward not resuming the Bills-Bengals game, and declaring it a no contest. Playoff seeding then would be determined based on the outcome of the Week 18 games. This means [more]
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
The Buffalo Bills said Thursday that while Damar Hamlin is still critically ill, 'he appears to be neurologically intact.' Here's the latest.
Bill Belichick had some humbling words on the Damar Hamlin incident.
Regardless if Bengals-Bills game gets played, there are implications in the standings. Nate Davis assesses what's at stake with either outcome.
There is just one week left in the NFL regular season and there are still some things left to be decided in the AFC and NFC NFL playoff races.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is doing everything he can to help his players in the wake of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest -- including drawing on his own experience with a similar incident he saw live in 1997.
Sharpe did not show up Tuesday’s Undisputed show following Hamlin’s collapse during the Monday night game
Ahead of Monday's CFP National Championship between UGA and TCU, there will be no tailgating allowed at SoFi Stadium.
The 2023 NFL season doesnt officially start until March, but the leagues rumor mill is already placing these five players in new uniforms next year.
Matt Maiocco has the latest 49ers overreactions after San Francisco's thrilling win over the Raiders.
The Packers will have a tough test on Sunday night.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have their full breakdown of the biggest game of the year as the TCU Horned Frogs face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship.
KJ Bolden, the fourth-ranked class of 2024 recruit, has named his top schools. Bolden plays football and runs track for Buford High School.
RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State #GoBucks
There will be no perfect solution to the challenge presented by the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. As explained last night, the NFL will have to simply choose the best bad solution. There could be a way to make the best bad solution a little better. As Chris Simms and I talked [more]
Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn't care about Jeff Saturday's criticism.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday unveiled the 15 finalists who made the cut for the Class of 2023.
When the Jets initially benched quarterback Zach Wilson this season, head coach Robert Saleh said the idea was for Wilson to reset and get back on track after some rough performances. Wilson returned to the lineup after Mike White fractured his ribs, but his two starts showed that it failed to produce the desired results. [more]