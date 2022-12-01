Betting: Will Titans cover at Eagles on Sunday?
Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
With December already here, many of us are looking ahead to next year and the places we may want to visit. For those looking for inspiration, Condé Nast Traveler just revealed its list of the 23 Best Places to Go in 2023. Bradley Blackburn reports for CBS2.
People in Volusia County are demanding answers. They've been asking about beach restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but feel they get the run-around when they ask about it.
Aaron Rodgers spoke confidently about his upcoming trip to Chicago to face off against division rival Bears.
The NFL Up Vote crew debates which division is stronger: NFC East or AFC East.
Protecting your packages from porch pirates
On Nov. 30, House Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) as their leader succeeding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.).
Will Smith has said he would "respect" anybody who decides to skip his new movie, Emancipation, following his controversial incident at the Oscars this year.
Memphis Police are looking for a woman who took a package off of an East Memphis porch.
Fees are eating away at Americans' retirement savings. And they're woefully ignorant about this occurrence. That's according to a study from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which found that nearly 40% of 401(k) plan participants don't understand the fees they … Continue reading → The post 41% of Americans Think They Pay Nothing in 401(k) Fees (They're Wrong) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Moore is a makeup artist who attended several red carpet events with the "Whale" star earlier this year.
Check out how the wide receivers stack up in our Week 13 fantasy rankings.
If one of the NFL’s most powerful men had taken ownership of a controversial image from the civil rights era, he really would be a football maverick
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
The Packers have another potential Aaron Rodgers problem. And Aaron Rodgers knows it. He’s due to make nearly $60 million in 2023. Every penny of it is fully guaranteed. If the Packers decide they’d like to move on, there’s not much they can do about it, if he decides he wants to stay. Rodgers, by [more]
What has Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa noticed about his fellow signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo?
Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 13 game on Thursday, December 1
It is uncertain whether 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be available for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.