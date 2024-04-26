Betting tips from Ed DeRosa: Horses to put money on for Champions Day at Churchill Downs

Champions Day on Wednesday brings us the first stakes of Derby Week proper, and they’re both on the opposite ends of the spectrum style-wise with the Isaac Murphy Marathon Overnight going 1 ½ miles on dirt as race 8 and the William Walker Stakes going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf as race 9. Champions Day also features the first 2-year-old race of the season. It’s never too early to think about Derby 151!

Race 1 picks: 3-5-1

Back to our speed-in-the-opener roots with No. 3 Mitole’s Legacy looking to lead these $40,000 claimers all the way around with jockey Reylu Gutierrez at the controls. An interesting thing about his style is he is a 16% rider this year overall but 20% with horses who like to be on the lead, so he should fit this horse well.

Race 2 picks: 1-3-7

Have this between No. 1 Sing Sing and No. 3 Johnny Come Lately, and with Wesley Ward training the latter, I think the prudent move is to take the likely longer price on top, and that’s Sing Sing, a Mark Casse trainee from the first crop of 2020 Kentucky Derby favorite Tiz the Law.

Race 3 picks: 7-1-3

Is Wednesday finally the day for No. 7 Curlins Incharge after 15 losses to start his career? Racing Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen claimed this one for himself three back, and this will be his first try on fast dirt for the new barn, and I think that’s enough to make a difference against this group.

Race 4 picks: 4-5-7

I had a hard time separating my selections here, and ultimately went with No. 4 Perliano as the choice because I like his forward style and expect him to move forward on the drop in class third off the layoff.

Race 5 picks: 7-1-8

Like our pick in race 4, No. 7 Chantry Flats is dropping in class and bringing with him a forward style that could take control of this lesser group than what he had been facing. There are some question marks about dirt given the 0-4 record on it and 8-27 otherwise, but this class level should not pose a threat if he is ready.

Race 6 picks: 9-5-7

Back on the sod for the first of two turf races Wednesday, and I’m intrigued by No. 9 Pendulum, who showed more aggression last out, and I think that augurs well for a solid effort against a group that has already racked up a lot of losses. No. 5 Bolt’s Broad is 4 years old and going against several 3-year-old fillies, including our top pick. She’s fast, but — at 0-15 — has had a lot of chances.

Race 7 picks: 1-5-2

No. 1 Mighty Madison showed a new dimension in her last start last year, setting a fast pace in a one-turn mile after doing most of her running from the back. 7 ½ furlongs can be a tricky spot to return off a five-month layoff but trainer Phil Bauer has really clicked at Churchill Downs post-pandemic, and this one seems well meant here —especially if she’s retained that early zip.

Race 8 (The Isaac Murphy Overnight Stakes) picks: 5-6-7

Whether you bet him or not, all conversation associated with this 1 ½-mile race involves what to do with No. 7 Next, who enters off a three-race win streak but a seven-month layoff. His combined margin of victory during his win streak is 38 ¼ lengths over three races. However, he returned off a similar-but-shorter (five-month) layoff last year in this race and lost as the 7-5 favorite. The one-two finishers from the Temperence Hill Stakes, a 1 ½-mile affair at Oaklawn, both show up here, and given their recency and that they won’t be favored, I prefer one of them, and I’ll side with No. 5 Classic Causeway, expecting a better price.

Race 9 (William Walker Stakes) picks: 6-1-8

It’s a fast dash for cash on the lawn, and No. 6 No Nay Mets looks dangerous second off the layoff with outside speed. This was the favorite in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint last year, and that was the only race of his career he didn’t make the lead. He made it last out in his 3-year-old debut before fading, and I expect him to see it all the way out here.

Race 10 picks: 5-1-12

No. 5 Dual Monarchy cuts back to a one-turn mile where he had a decent race at this level before a string of two-turn efforts. No. 1 Quarryman is dangerous off the claim for a sharp outfit, but not sure we’ll get the needed price for the improvement necessary on the drop in class.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ed DeRosa of Horse Racing Nation's picks for Champions Day races