Betting Thursday Night Football: Player props for New England at Atlanta

On paper, the New England Patriots (-7) appear to be the side in what could be an absolute beatdown on the road facing the Atlanta Falcons.

You have the Patriots coming off a 45-7 win over the Browns, while the Falcons are coming off a 43-3 loss to the Cowboys. Call it a contrarian play, but the Falcons are the side for me in a buy-low, sell-high scenario.

The cheese stands alone.

When it comes to player props, call it a contrarian play to the contrarian play, but I’m targeting just two player props for "Thursday Night Football" and neither is with the Falcons. Both odds via BetMGM.

Hunter Henry anytime touchdown (+140)

The Patriots tight end has topped 37 receiving yards just twice this season, and has not had more than four targets in a game since Week 5 against the Texans. However, Henry leads all tight ends with eight red zone targets and seven touchdown scores, all of which have come in the last seven games.

The Falcons defense ranks 20th in catch rate, and 23rd in touchdown rate to tight ends, allowing four on the season.

This could be a complete bust. However, I look for consistency and Henry is it for me tonight.

New England Patriots first touchdown scorer: Damien Harris (+400)

The Patriots running back has scored in his last five games played. Coming off the injury report, Harris will face an Atlanta defense that has been good against the run, ranked eighth best in yards per carry allowed to backs, but has allowed 10 rushing scores to running backs this season, tied for fifth most.

Plus, in the Patriots' last three road games at Carolina Panthers, at Los Angeles Chargers and at Houston Texans, Harris has been the first to score for the Patriots offense in all three matchups. With a price at +400, it's definitely worth a sprinkle.