Betting the Open Championship: 2 players to back in the top-40 market

PGA’s last major of the year is here, the Open Championship at St. Andrews. The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, otherwise known as the “Home of Golf,” is a par-72 that runs just over 7,300 yards. Depending on windy conditions, the yardage could vary.

With only two par-threes and two par-fives, mounds covered in rough, pot bunkers, dunes, undulation, huge greens and blind spots, I’m looking for an overall solid player. There’s no single style of play that can win here, so I’m also looking at recent form and success in strong-field events.

These are two players worth considering to finish inside the top 40.

Cameron Tringale

Top 40 +110

Top 20 +300

Top 10 +800

Top 5 +1600

To win +10000

In the last 20 rounds, Tringale is top 20 in total strokes gained and in par-four scoring, which matters considering there are only two par-threes and two par-fives. Knowing how to work the par-threes then becomes crucial since there are so few, and he’s also top 20 in par-three scoring. Coming off a T6 in the Scottish Open last week, Tringale gained strokes in every category except for off the tee.

His accuracy can be a bit of a mess but this course is not so punishing with pretty wide fairways. Though there are plenty of bunkers and other challenges, Tringale has gained three-plus strokes in back-to-back events with his iron play. Though a different course, he did finish 26th in last year’s Open Championship, and had a strong 14th-place finish in this year’s U.S. Open. Solid recent iron play, neutral around the green, and capable of putting — all positives for a top-40 finish.

Cameron Tringale during Day 3 of the Scottish Open on July 9. (Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Seamus Power

Top 40 -110

Top 20 +225

Top 10 +550

Top 5 +1200

To win +6500

For a couple of events, Power was struggling with his ball striking. He's cleaned that up though, gaining strokes in four straight events. Now, his problem area is the short game. Power has stayed relatively neutral around the green and has gained strokes putting in four of his last seven events, which contributed to a solo 12th-place finish in the U.S. Open and a solo 9th-place finish in the PGA Championship.

In tournaments where the field is strong, Power has finished T33 or better in his last four, including a solo 27th in the Masters. Power's ball striking is there and he's shown that his short game can be too. His consistency in strong-field tournaments is what has me liking his top-40 odds.