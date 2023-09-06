Betting on Tennessee football paid off for our gambling experts. Here's our next winners. | Adams

Easy money.

That’s what this column provided you last week. All you had to do was follow the betting advice of this column’s experts – Colden and Alan, also known as “Money” and “More Money.”

Each week, I give them $10,000 apiece in pretend money. They don’t put it in a play bank. They put it to work.

Alan roared out of the gambling gates by hitting all three of his picks, including a three-team parlay, for a total of $19,200.

He took Tennessee -28 ½ points against Virginia for $4,000. He also picked North Carolina -2 ½ over South Carolina for $4,000.

But what I admire about Alan: He doesn’t play it safe. He knows you don’t get rich that way. So, he bet $2,000 on a three-team parlay, combining Tennessee and North Carolina with Coastal Carolina +14 ½ against UCLA, which won by 14.

Alan enters Week 2 with $29,200 in the bank and another $10,000 to bet this weekend.

Colden didn’t do as well but how was he supposed to know LSU would collapse in the second half against Florida State? If the Tigers had been shaving points, they couldn’t have looked any worse.

Colden took Tennessee and gave Virginia 28 points for $5,000. He missed a $2,500 bet on South Carolina. He also missed his parlay: Utah -7 over Florida, and LSU – 2 ½ for $2,500.

Win or lose, experienced bettors like Alan and Colden don’t dwell on what happened last week. They’re thinking about how to make money his week. And they can make money for you.

The lines might vary slightly depending on what betting service they used.

Alan’s next winners: Emboldened by last week’s success, he is jumping into the deep betting water with a four-team parlay: Colorado -3 over Nebraska, Texas +7 over Alabama, Tulane +6 over Ole Miss, and Iowa -4 over Iowa State. He’s betting $2,000 with a chance to win $25,512.

His other bets are for $4,000 apiece: Texas +7 over Alabama, and Colorado -3 over Nebraska.

Colden’s picks: Like Alan, he believes Prime Time is Money Time. So, he’s taking Colorado -2.5 over Nebraska for $5,000.

He’s investing $2,500 in a two-team parlay: Colorado -2.5 over Nebraska and Notre Dame -7 over N. C. State. And he’s putting $2,500 on a three-team parlay of Oklahoma -16.5 over SMU, Auburn -6.5 over Cal and Colorado -2.5 over Nebraska.

That three-team parlay would pay $14,000.

I don’t bet: But if I did, I would take Southern California and give Stanford 29 points.

Easy money.

ADAMS: SEC predictions: Tennessee football overdue for a 70-point game. Thank you Austin Peay.

Please read: If you think you have a gambling problem, don’t hesitate to email me at the address below. You might just have a losing problem.

I will help you sort things out.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: My gambling experts bet big on Tennessee football. And it paid off