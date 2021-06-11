Betting: Suns vs. Nuggets | June 11
Jared Quay previews the betting odds for Game 3 of the Suns and Nuggets on Friday June 11.
Will the Celtics trade Kemba Walker this offseason? Amid reports that his Boston tenure could be over, here are five hypothetical deals for the C's to consider involving the veteran guard.
Grant Liffmann ranks the Warriors' five best bargain free agent signings.
This was more slap on the wrist than fine.
Predicting the All-NBA and All-Defense teams, plus the curious case of Kelly Oubre Jr. and what it means to be a bust.
Ahead of the 2021 NBA draft lottery, we project first-round picks for all 30 teams with a mock draft based on current NBA standings.
Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal and reality TV star Shaunie O'Neal first got together at the start of the '00s and were married for nine years before they divorced in 2011. While they're no longer a couple, they still share five children. The two have three sons—Myles, 24, Shareef, 21, and Shaqir, 18—and two daughters—Amirah, 19, and Me'arah, 15. Shaquille O'Neal's third daughter, Taahirah, 24, is from his relationship with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.Unsurprisingly, a few of Shaq's kids are follow
As Devin Booker continues his hot play for the Phoenix Suns, we dig into the vault to reflect on his inspiration - his sister, Mya Powell - and how her love and support drives him to succeed.
Kelly Oubre just might have a bunch of suitors in free agency.
Mac Jones on Thursday revealed the nickname given to him by fellow Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
Giselle Juarez re-emerged as the star pitcher Oklahoma needed to complement its high-powered offense, and now the Sooners are national champions again. Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game, and Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-1 on Thursday for its fifth Women's College World Series title. The Sooners lacked a dominant pitcher heading into the series but Juarez answered the call, allowing one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3.
Chris Paul posted a stat line in the Suns' win over Denver that has only been done by himself, Jason Kidd, Magic Johnson and Johnny Moore.
Double Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves has pulled out of Australia's swimming trials for the Tokyo Games, citing "misogynistic perverts in sport". Groves, who won silver in the 200 metres butterfly and 4x100 medley at the 2016 Rio Games, announced her decision on Instagram before following up with a furious tirade on Twitter on Thursday. In December, Groves wrote on social media that she had made a complaint a few years ago about a man in swimming who stared at her in her swimsuit and made her feel uncomfortable.
Holmgren beat out players like Jaden Hardy, Jabari Smith Jr. and Patrick Baldwin Jr. for the top honor on Wednesday.
Portland will conduct initial interviews via Zoom, but final talks will be in person.
Celtics rookie Aaron Nesmith surprised his mother with a new car in a heartwarming video posted on Thursday.
It's counterintuitive to a team looking to improve defensively, but D'Antoni might get more out of Lillard.
Now that teams are starting to chat about potential trades, here are the biggest names in the game who could be moved at the July 30 trade deadline.
He missed Game 1 and the Jazz held on for a win.
Steve Stricker has told Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka that their feud is making his Ryder Cup captaincy “more difficult” and will ask them to sort out their issues “like big boys” before the US try to win back the trophy in September. So much for the ongoing spat having “no effect whatsoever on what happens on the course” in the biennial dust-up at Whistling Straits. That is what Koepka claimed on Wednesday. Stricker thinks otherwise as he tries to address the age-old old American failing
No one knows Julian Edelman better than his father, Frank, who joined Tom E. Curran on the Patriots Talk Podcast to get into the real reason why the Patriots wide receiver retired this year.