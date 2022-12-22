Betting: Strengths and Weaknesses for CFP Semifinalists

Motley Fool

Crypto may be feeling a bit down this year, but it's had quite the upward climb over the years. In fact, if you had the foresight to invest in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) back in 2015, you'd be sitting on a pretty impressive stack of cash right now -- even if your first Bitcoin buy was tiny. Let's take a look at just how much you could have made by taking a humble chance on Bitcoin a few years ago.