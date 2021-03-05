Betting: Is Steph Curry the easy bet in the 3-Point Contest?
Jared Quay, Preston Johnson & Matt Moore of the Action Network give their picks for the 3-point contest at NBA All-Star weekend.
Jared Quay, Preston Johnson & Matt Moore of the Action Network give their picks for the 3-point contest at NBA All-Star weekend.
Juan Toscano-Anderson (Golden State Warriors) with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 03/04/2021
Buddy Hield details why he decided to pass on defending his 3-point contest title during NBA All-Star weekend.
Jared Quay, Preston Johnson & Matt Moore of the Action Network break down Preston's Top 10 Power Ratings as we head into the NBA All-Star game.
Border Patrol says 13 people killed in a crash in Southern California entered the U.S. through a hole cut into the border fence.
With tussles over diplomatic loyalties overseas, pro-democracy activists held more demonstrations in Myanmar on Friday to oppose the Feb. 1 ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. On Thursday, police broke up rallies with tear gas and gunfire in several cities but their crackdown was more restrained than on the previous day, when the United Nations said 38 people were killed in the bloodiest day of protests. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet demanded the security forces halt what she called their "vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters."
The Warriors will reportedly be without two stars against the Suns on Thursday night.
Joe Biden called off an airstrike on a second target in Syria at the last minute after intelligence reported the presence of a woman and children at the site, it has been reported. Following 10 days of deliberations, the US president ordered the Pentagon to proceed with strikes on two Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria on February 26. The president received an urgent warning from an aide just 30 minutes before the strike that civilians were in the area. Battlefield reconnaissance reported a woman with children in a courtyard at one site, and the president cancelled the order to strike that target with F-15E aircraft already in the air for the mission. The intention of the strike was to signal to leadership in Iran that the new administration would respond to provocation in the Middle East but is not seeking to escalate tensions. U.S. senators introduced bipartisan legislation on Wednesday to repeal decades-old authorizations for the use of military force used to justify years of attacks in the Middle East, an effort to shift back the authority to declare war to Congress from the White House. The measure, led by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Senator Todd Young, would repeal 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq, citing the "strong partnership" between Washington and the government in Baghdad. Under the Constitution, Congress, not the president, has the right to authorize war. But those AUMFs - and a third one, from 2001, for the fight against al Qaeda - have been used to justify strikes by both Democratic and Republican presidents since they were passed. They have been criticized as allowing "forever wars" that have kept U.S. forces fighting overseas for decades.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has a loaded squad going into the 2021 All-Star Draft.
The Hawks reportedly hope that assistant coach and Pierce ally Nate McMillan will take on the interim role.
The red shirt for Collin Morikawa to wear on Sunday at the Workday Championship never arrived in time. When Morikawa turned pro in 2019 after graduating from Cal, he began his PGA Tour career by making the cut in 22 consecutive events. Morikawa became a youthful footnote in history at Torrey Pines last year when he was in the same group with Woods.
Van Noy's reunion with head coach Brian Flores is over after one season.
Adesanya is the bigger star and at BetMGM, he’s better than a 2-1 favorite to come through and win a second belt.
The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.
ESPN made a huge pitch to reunited Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith but came up short in the battle for the sports talkie.
We dish out marks out of 10 from a pivotal top four battle at Anfield.
Ben Roethlisberger will remain in Pittsburgh for the 2021 season. The Steelers announced today that they have signed Roethlisberger to a new contract that will keep him in town this year. There’s no word on the value or structure of the contract. The Steelers had made clear that Roethlisberger wouldn’t be back if he didn’t [more]
It was goaltending! It was then. It is now.
If you turned off the Kings game with a minute to go, you were surprised to wake up to a loss.
Bryson DeChambeau has flirted with the idea of driving the par-5 6th hole at Bay Hill in the 2021 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
The Cowboys have $19 million in cap space with more room needed for Dak Prescott's deal, so a DeMarcus Lawrence trigger is in the plans.