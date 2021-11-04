Betting: Will Steelers cover -6.5 vs. Bears?
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their betting picks for the Monday Night Football matchup between the Bears and Steelers.
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their betting picks for the Monday Night Football matchup between the Bears and Steelers.
The Steelers cannot take the Bears for granted this week.
The Manning brothers are taking a bye week for the Bears-Steelers matchup, and it's kind of hard to blame them with Chicago on deck.
Illinois public health officials reported 4,267 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 29 related deaths Thursday.
David Montgomery could return for the Bears offense, but most think the Steelers will be too much for Matt Nagy's team.
Murray hurt his left ankle on the final drive of Arizona's 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers last Thursday, which was the team's first loss of the season. “Just taking it one day at a time,” Murray said on Wednesday. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray could play on Sunday even if hasn't practiced up until that point.
The BOAT is back in Green Bay.
Minty Bets gets you set for the TNF matchup featuring the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets. Will the Colts cover the -10.5 points? Minty also selects a couple of props she likes as well. New BetMGM customers who bet $1 on ANY game will receive $100 in free bets added to their account. You don’t need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Must be 21+ in AZ, CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Terms apply. Go to BetMGM.com/YAHOOSPECIAL to get started or use promo code SPORTSBOOK when making your first deposit.
Here are the Week 9 inactives for the Colts and Jets.
We haven’t heard from Aaron Rodgers about the fact that he lied about being vaccinated and ultimately was outed as being unvaccinated. When we do, we may hear about his frustration with the process that culminated in his ruse being exposed. Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October [more]
Devastation and disappointment are the emotions one Green Bay Packers fan feels when she learns Aaron Rodgers isn't vaccinated.
Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Giants head coach Joe Judge touched on Kadarius Toney's ill-received tweet about Henry Ruggs III's situation in Las Vegas.
The NFL won’t come right out and say it. Then again, the NFL doesn’t have to. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been conducting in-person press conferences in the Green Bay facility without wearing a mask. Because he was secretly unvaccinated, Rodgers violated the rules. The rules come straight from the regular-season COVID protocol, to which [more]
You may disagree with the method. But it’s hard to disagree with the result. All signs are pointing to the Browns releasing receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Then, if no one claims the balance of his $14.5 million on waivers (all terminations after the trade deadline require exposure to waivers), Beckham becomes a free agent for [more]
Patriots safety Devin McCourty explains one aspect of Mac Jones that's impressed him very much through the first eight games of the rookie quarterback's NFL career.
49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.
There will be a decidedly different look to the game when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet for the second time in less than a month. Jimmy Garoppolo will be back at quarterback for the Niners on Sunday after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago for the 49ers (3-4) with a calf injury. Kyler Murray's status for Arizona (7-1) could be in doubt up until game time because of an ankle injury.
Bortles was staring down a double bogey when he got a pretty important call.
Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson on the disappointment of losing star guard Kyrie Irving to season-ending shoulder surgery
Stephon Gilmore met with Patriots reporters Wednesday and explained one part of his tenure in New England that he took issue with.