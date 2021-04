Yahoo Entertainment

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture. With the Coronavirus pandemic in mind here are our picks for the week of April 5th. Kung Fu premieres Wednesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on the CW. The CW’s latest action-packed offering is a modern-day adaptation of the 70s TV show starring David Carradine. Them premieres Friday, April 9 on Amazon Prime Video. In another case of family drama, writer Lena Waithe’s new drama Them looks like a horrifying mix of Get Out, Candyman and the Stepford Wives. Future People: The Family of Donor 5114 premieres Saturday, April 10 on Discovery+. The film follows a group of kids who share an unexpected bond: They were all conceived from the same, mysterious sperm donor.