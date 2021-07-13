Betting: Is it smart to fade the Patriots?
Jared Quay is simply saying that he'll be betting against the New England Patriots for the next decade. Hear him out!
Jared Quay is simply saying that he'll be betting against the New England Patriots for the next decade. Hear him out!
The Los Angeles Rams unveiled a new jersey that the team will wear in three 2021 games.
The TV presenter's whole household has been struck down by COVID.
Former Patriots defensive end Cassius Marsh sounded off against his former employer, complaining that the team didn't allow lunch breaks during his New England tenure.
Jalen Ramsey named his top 5 DBs and top 3 WRs, and it's no surprise who his No. 1 receiver is.
Julian Edelman said Tom Brady's video felt like "an attack."
The massive lawsuit filed by St. Louis against the NFL over the relocation of the Rams will (barring a settlement) culminate with a full-blown trial, which is due to begin just as the Rams prepare to host a Super Bowl in their new stadium. Along the way, the two sides will engage in many battles. [more]
Koepka held court at Royal St George’s on Tuesday.
Tom Brady posted a video to Twitter Tuesday of him throwing a football to players he jokingly referred to as Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.
The Houston Texans aren't the worst team in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, as the league is at the advent of training camp.
Things did not go well for the NFL on Monday in a St. Louis courtroom. Specifically, things didn’t go well for the Commissioner and several owners; the presiding judge has found enough potentially fraudulent behavior to justify probing their financial records for the purposes of eventually assessing punitive damages. As one source with thorough knowledge [more]
Rams COO Kevin Demoff had a job to do, and he did it well. He did it too well. And he seemed to take perverse glee in it. It’s one thing for Demoff to take marching orders from his billionaire boss, Stan Kroenke, regarding talking points and/or flat-out lies regarding Kroenke’s attachment to St. Louis. [more]
Peyton Manning put the finishing touches on a Hall of Fame career by ending up in Denver. He does not think Aaron Rodgers will do the same. Manning, appearing on MLB Network as part of the MLB All-Star festivities in Denver, said he believes Rodgers will play this year and will remain in Green Bay. [more]
Officially, the NFL says no player has ever led the league in quarterback sacks more than once. But we now know that Hall of Fame defensive end Deacon Jones led the NFL in sacks five times. Thanks to pre-1982 sack totals being published by Pro Football Reference, we now know who had the most sacks [more]
Earlier, we pointed out Commissioner Roger Goodell and several owners must surrender their personal financial information as part of the lawsuit regarding the relocation of the Rams. That decision, and the reasons for it, are not good for the NFL. Also not good for the NFL is the fact that, at a time when the [more]
As Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger approaches what likely will be the last year of his career, he’s using a different approach. Roethlisberger is focusing more than ever on his health and fitness. “Ben camp says biggest concern is weight loss,” Ryan Burr reported on Twitter. “He has been so driven since [the] season ended. Source [more]
2021 preseason College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff.
Eric Dickerson and other Rams legends seem to love the team's new uniforms.
Five years ago, quarterback Paxton Lynch entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the defending Super Bowl champions in Denver. Now, he’s gone north of the border, up Saskatechewan way. Lynch made his debut on Monday in the CFL, at Roughriders training camp. “It’s been difficult,” Lynch said of the transition to the Canadian [more]
Matt Nagy has taken the Bears to the playoffs twice and posted a winning record overall in his three seasons as the head coach in Chicago, but there’s one area where the team has fallen short consistently during his tenure. Nagy came to the Bears after serving as offensive coordinator for the Chiefs and the [more]
The Pelicans are reportedly opening to signing-and-trading Lonzo Ball, who'll be a restricted free agent this summer.