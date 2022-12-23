Betting: Should you sell Vikings in Week 16 vs. Giants?

Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

Video Transcript

PAM MALDONADO: Hey, Yahoo Sportsbook. I'm Pam Maldonado with stats that matter for week 16 of the NFL. The stat-- the Giants both blitz and play man coverage at the highest rate in the league. Back the Giants plus 5.6 against the Vikings. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins against the blitz-- 35th in completion percentage, 5.6 yards per pass attempt ahead of only Carson Wentz.

Cousins against man coverage-- 54% completion, 6.8 yards per pass attempt, good for 20th in the league. The Giants' defense has been pretty solid, having not allowed more than two touchdown passes in a single game this year. Buy the Giants low, having played Washington twice in three weeks. Sell the Vikings high coming off one of the most epic comeback wins in NFL history.

Last week against the Colts, the Vikings are down 33 to 0 at the half and had the biggest comeback in NFL history, winning 39 to 36 with Cousins throwing 470 passing yards for four touchdowns. Cousins will have a more difficult time this time around against the Giants' defense. Brian Daboll's New York squad 8 and 2 against the spread as an underdog this season. Minnesota's defense since week 10 allowing opponents to score at the highest rate in the league. Bet the Giants plus 4.5 against the Vikings.

