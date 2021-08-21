Betting: SEC Football Preview
Pamela Maldonado previews SEC football for the 2021 season, including which teams she considers to be overrated and underrated.
Tennessee offers 2023 quarterback Jackson Arnold.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are facing an NCAA investigation ahead of a pivotal season for head coach Scott Frost. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to the news first reported by Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. Is this Frost's last stand in Lincoln? Pete visited Ohio State preseason camp and came away with a sense the Buckeyes are building their program to beat one team...their CFP title foe Alabama. Can OSU overcome the 28 point deficit from last year's title game? Finally, the guys cover a few name, image and likeness stories from the past week including a chicken war update...
Freddie Kitchens lasted just one season as the Browns' head coach in 2019, but he's now moved on to a new role with the Giants.
Harsin is in his first season at Auburn. The Tigers open the season on Sep. 4 against Akron.
There are going to be plenty of high-profile games with 22 nationally televised tilts.
Everything you need to know for the third round of the Northern Trust.
Fans came from almost everywhere, in the face of the pandemic, to watch the Northern Trust, the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs.
Family, friends, and NFL players Terez covered, including Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, pay tribute to the former Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer, and share how his legacy will live on at his alma mater, Howard University. You can support the future of Black sports journalism by donating to the Terez A. Paylor Scholarship at giving.howard.edu/givenow.
Jalen Green and the Rockets begin regular-season play on Oct. 20 in Minnesota, followed by an Oct. 22 home opener versus Oklahoma City.
While Michigan football's Josh Gattis and Jim Harbaugh have raved about Donovan Edwards' readiness and role in 2021, Mike Hart was a bit more muted.
An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 7-year-old girl in Queens was found unharmed.
The Pac-12, Big Ten and Atlantic Coast conferences near an agreement to join forces, a source familiar with the discussions confirmed to The Times.
The Giants planned to hit some golf balls as a team bonding exercise Friday night. Tempers flared during the second joint practice between the teams, with Browns cornerback Troy Hill and Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard squaring off and throwing punches at each other well after the session ended. Hill and Shepard were part of a group of players mingling in the middle of the two practice fields following the tense, two-hour workout in humid weather conditions when they suddenly began swinging.
New England looked like a well-oiled machine against Philadelphia.
This is yet another interesting development in the ever-changing college football landscape. Do you like where things appear to be headed?
Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC will create an alliance to help preserve their collegiate model and avoid a minor league system with the NFL.
College football expert picks, predictions for Week 1, highlighted by Georgia vs Clemson, Penn State vs Wisconsin, and Alabama vs Miami.
Los Angeles Lakers center Marc Gasol reportedly isn't guaranteed to return next season despite him confirming he would earlier in Tokyo.
Arizona Cardinals 11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald says he currently doesn't have the desire to play an 18th NFL season, though he left the possibility open that he might resume his career. In an interview on SiriusXM Radio with Jim Gray on Mad Dog Sports Radio — set to air Friday afternoon — Fitzgerald said he's currently focused on being a radio broadcaster. “To be honest with you I just don't have the urge to play right now,” Fitzgerald said in the interview.