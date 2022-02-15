Betting: Saying goodbye to the NFL season
Minty Bets says goodbye to an amazing NFL season.
We hope you had a great Super Bowl Sunday! Minty Bets has your NBA wagers to get back up if you didn't have the best luck yesterday. We have nine games on the slate and Minty gives you her three best bets.
Here are the most buzzed-about Super Bowl LVI ads, from Jim Carrey’s ‘Cable Guy’ to Megan Thee Stallion’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos spot.
Here's who the Packers – who hold the 28th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft – are taking in post-Super Bowl mock drafts, with reaction from Packers Wire draft expert Brennen Rupp.
Not a good look for the NFL.
If Carson Wentz is truly on the trading block, here are six potential destinations for the Colts QB.
Richard Sherman weighed in on the Matthew Stafford Pro Football Hall of Fame debate, answering the question on the Rams QB with a resounding no.
Ja’Marr Chase summed up an entire city's thoughts.
The Bengals won the turnover battle by two on Sunday. And yet it's pretty clear why they didn't take better advantage of it.
Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend, Dani Johnson, in the middle of the field at SoFi Stadium. She said yes!
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Our latest version based on needs, rumors, and what appear to be the right picks - along with other options - for each spot.
It sure sounds like Michaels will be anywhere but an NBC booth next season.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Super Bowl didn't unfold as he might have hoped, but the Rams star is still a champion after leaving the game with a knee injury.
With the Super Bowl in the books, Thor Nystrom is ready to drop his first mock draft of the process (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
One of Matthew Stafford's biggest plays of the game was actually a no-look pass to Cooper Kupp, which looks incredible from this angle
Rams receiver Cooper Kupp won the Super Bowl LVI MVP award. It’s hard to argue that he didn’t deserve it. However, it’s fair to wonder whether Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald deserved it more. This post isn’t about debating Kupp vs. Donald or Donald vs. Kupp. It’s about a voting process that needs to be [more]
A new report suggests that the #Chiefs and Eric Bieniemy could be heading for a split.
Sean McVay and the Rams went crazy in the locker room celebrating their Super Bowl win
Burrow with the message for the city.
Draymond Green and Deebo Samuel reacted to Odell Beckham Jr. sustaining a knee injury.