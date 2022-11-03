Betting: Saints are live dogs vs. Ravens on Monday
Pamela Maldonado breaks down her top stats that matter for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
The Cowboys are wearing throwback helmets for Thanksgiving, as we've known for a few months.
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 9. The Bills will beat the Jets and the Eagles will improve to 8-0.
The Steelers are in unfamiliar territory at 2-6 under head coach Mike Tomlin in 2022. But after trading receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears on Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters on Wednesday that the deal was about adding a draft pick for a player at a position where Pittsburgh feels it has quality depth. “With the [more]
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 9's top running back plays. (Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor‘s ankle injury has put his availability in doubt again this week. Taylor missed two games with the injury before returning for last Sunday’s loss to the Commanders. Taylor aggravated the injury during that game, however, and missed practice on Wednesday. Reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice sent word [more]
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Tua Tagovailoa spoke in dismay about the differences between playing on Soldier Field's grass versus other stadiums.
It's easy to suggest Jeff Bezos will buy the Commanders, but there are hurdles too. Plenty of other billionaires could want the team.
Ray Guy set the standard for the punter position in the NFL.
One of the Big Ten's top defensive players and three other Michigan State football players were suspended Tuesday for their roles in the melee in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller and coach Mel Tucker announced the latest suspensions in a statement, bringing the total number of suspended players to eight. The players suspended Tuesday were defensive end-linebacker Jacoby Windmon, cornerbacks Malcolm Jones and Justin White and defensive end Brandon Wright.
Lane Kiffin says he's "extremely happy" at Ole Miss. That doesn't mean Auburn won't shoot its shot. But what if AU needs to look elsewhere?
William Jackson III wanted out of Washington, and he was willing to give up some money to move along. Jackson agreed to give up the per-game roster bonuses in his contract this year to facilitate his trade to Pittsburgh, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Those bonuses were for $44,000 a game for the rest [more]
'Significant' roster changes coming for the Raiders?
NFL Network did a redraft of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the results will not please fans of the Patriots, to say the least.
This is the type of leadership teams need from the star QB.
Dr. Hillary Cauthen and her attorney Tony Buzbee also intend to file a criminal complaint against Primo.