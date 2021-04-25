Betting: Ruiz Jr. vs. Arreola Boxing Odds
Minty Bets is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the Heavyweight Main Event between Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Chris Arreola from Carson, California on Sat. May 1.
UFC 261: Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili's title defense over Namajunas See the top Twitter reactions to Rose Namajunas' title win over Zhang Weili in the UFC 261 co-main event.
Colby Covington wasn't impressed by Kamaru Usman's knockout of Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 261 main event.
Usman became the first man to knock out Masvidal when he connected with a perfectly thrown straight right hand.
Usman put Masvidal's lights out.
Irving says fasting for Ramadan while playing is an 'adjustment.'
As good as Zhang is, though, Namajunas believes in herself so completely that she feels she has numerous advantages over the champion.
Watch and listen: Jimmy Crute's rubber leg gets crowd audibly cringing at UFC 261.
In perhaps the most horrifically ironic result in MMA history, Chris Weidman snapped his leg throwing a kick against Uriah Hall.
After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”
Mayfair remains the only golfer to beat Tiger Woods in a playoff.
UFC welterweight Randy Brown needed just one arm to submit Alex Oliveira with a rear-naked choke at UFC 261.
Perhaps the secret of Shevchenko's success is the only goal she has is winning the upcoming fight.
Kamaru Usman became the first man to knock out Jorge Masvidal in 50 professional fights.
AD was rusty in his first game in two months.
Shevchenko put on a remarkable, perhaps career-best, performance in a second-round TKO Saturday of Jessica Andrade to retain her women’s flyweight title at UFC 261 at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, throwing the powerful Brazilian around like a tackling dummy.
It’s not the classic tale of the sum being greater than its parts. They play hard consistently, are coached well by Tom Thibodeau and some of their wild cards are panning out.
Rose Namajunas re-claims the UFC strawweight title at UFC 261.
People have their thoughts and theories as to why Nick Diaz is in Jacksonville for UFC 261.
Dana White is giving three title fights to the UFC's first full-capacity crowd in over a year.
After UFC 261, Dana White confirmed Nick Diaz, who was in attendance at the event, will fight again for the promotion.