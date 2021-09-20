Betting: Ravens over Chiefs was huge for the books in Week 2
Minty Bets is joined by the Director of Trading for BetMGM, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers for the public and the sportsbooks for NFL Week 2.
Minty Bets is joined by the Director of Trading for BetMGM, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers for the public and the sportsbooks for NFL Week 2.
Matt Harmon goes over the five things he cares about and five things he doesn't care about from Week 2 action, including Lamar Jackson's big win over the rival Chiefs.
Yes, the #Chiefs lost on Sunday, but this stat illustrates just how freakishly good they've been under Patrick Mahomes.
Patrick Mahomes' flawless September run is over. The Kansas City quarterback was intercepted late in the third quarter, one of two turnovers by the Chiefs that led to a 36-35 loss to Baltimore on Sunday night. It was Kansas City’s first September defeat since Sept. 18, 2016.
If Tom Brady plays long enough, he’ll end up with pretty much every record in the books. He’s within two games of another one. According to the league, Brady’s five touchdown passes on Sunday gave him 35 career games with four or more. That ties him for second all time with Peyton Manning. Drew Brees [more]
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]
The 49ers are feeling much better after their gritty Week 2 win over the Eagles.
Sam Darnold is reborn in Carolina.
The Minnesota Vikings put together a near-perfect final drive, picking their way down the field while managing the clock so they would get the final play of a wild game in the desert. Greg Joseph pushed a 37-yard field goal wide right as time expired Sunday, leaving the Vikings deflated for the second straight week after a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “I felt good about that kick,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.
Here are a few takeaways from today's crushing overtime loss.
After a strong start to the 2021 NFL season, Week 2 did not disappoint as we were treated to some wild matchups. Here's how all 32 teams stack up in our updated power rankings.
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
Pete Carroll was sullen, almost in a state of disbelief. Of all the crazy outcomes during his tenure as coach of the Seattle Seahawks, there has rarely been a meltdown like this. Up 15 points at halftime, leading by 14 points early in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks went on to the kind of loss that could prove rather costly playing in arguably the toughest division in the NFL.
With a win against the #Ravens on Sunday, #Chiefs HC Andy Reid can do something that no other NFL coach has ever done.
With injuries hitting hard, Andy Behrens offers some early adds for Week 3.
Tom Brady is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.
There’s a lot to go through here. This will take time. This is our first stab at it.
Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.
It hasn't been a good start for Urban Meyer's NFL career.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski showed off their incredible chemistry in the Buccaneers' win over the Falcons. Here's how the ex-Patriots fared on Sunday.