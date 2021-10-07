Betting: Will Ravens cover -6.5 vs. Colts?
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their betting picks for the Monday Night Football matchup between the Ravens and Colts.
Josh Jacobs returned to action in Week 4 after a two-game absence with an ankle injury. His 36 snaps were 63 percent of the team’s offensive plays. The running back was limited in Wednesday’s practice before being upgraded to a full participant. Jacobs has 29 touches for 97 yards and two touchdowns in two games [more]
USA TODAY Sports' Lorenzo Reyes offers up his three locks of the NFL's Week 5 with his eyes on the Tennessee Titans.
A look at the initial injury report for the Colts and Ravens in Week 5.
Flowers has missed 11 of the Lions' past 13 games with an assortment of knee, shoulder and forearm injuries
The Buffalo Bills thought they were closing the gap with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, then they lost a pair of games to their old AFL nemesis, including the AFC championship game in January. Buffalo (3-1) is fresh off a 40-0 blitz of Houston and riding high behind one of the NFL's best defenses, and Kansas City (2-2) believes it righted itself last week in Philadelphia after a rare two-game skid.
If you're looking to start Week 5 off on the right note, 4for4 has you covered with a Rams-Seahawks single-game DFS breakdown.
Tom Brady enjoys getting revenge against this team every time he gets the chance.
The former Colts coach shared his thoughts on Meyer being filmed with a woman who was not his wife after not flying back with Jaguars.
As storm clouds continue to hover directly over Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, it’s fair to ask a simple question regarding his short-term future. If he’s fired or if he quits, who takes over? Assistant head coach Charlie Strong has as much NFL experience as Meyer — four games and counting. Strong would surely not be [more]
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that he thought cornerback Richard Sherman played “really, really well” in his debut with the team last Sunday night, but Sherman had a less charitable take on how things went. Sherman was thrown into the fire as a starter after signing with the Buccaneers last Wednesday and he remained [more]
The trade for Stephon Gilmore looks much better than the trade Pittsburgh made for a cornerback.
Mike McCarthy says the Cowboys weren't trying to send a message to his team by releasing veteran linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday.
The transition from college to the NFL is notoriously tough. But the Jaguars coach is in serious trouble after just four games Urban Meyer prepares to lead his team onto the field before their game against the Houston Texans. Photograph: Sam Craft/AP So, who had October in the Urban-Meyer-flames-his-way-out-of-Jacksonville pool? The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach may hang on to his job until the end of the season. But his run as an NFL czar effectively ended on Monday. “I have addressed this ma
The Cleveland Browns are facing a decision on Baker Mayfield's future with the organization. His recent play might have made that decision a bit tougher.
The Packers added veterans Rasul Douglas and Jaylon Smith this week. What will the experienced cornerback and linebacker bring to Green Bay?
After five of her six fantasy sleepers woke up last week, Liz Loza reveals her list for Week 5.
Sports Seriously: Joe Montana weighs on the 49ers QB situation and why Jimmy Garoppolo's injury history will continue to be his downfall.
NFL Films gave us a peek at the exchange between Tom Brady and Robert Kraft before Sunday night's Week 4 game featuring the Patriots and Buccaneers.
Dalton Schultz is in line for another big game, but he's not the only one in the Cowboys-Giants matchup our experts see surprising. Here are our Week 5 bold predictions.
Stephon Gilmore's arrival in Carolina is cause for celebration for several figures – but not for Tom Brady and several others throughout the NFL.