Betting: Rams vs. Bengals Best Bets

Monday was a big night for “Wheel of Fortune” contestant Lisa Kramer as she kicked the week off with a $100,000 bonus round prize. Apparently it was also a big night for Pat Sajak, who was still talking about it during Tuesday’s show. “On yesterday's show, we gave $100,000 in the Bonus Round,” Sajak said. “I checked the rules. It can happen two days in a row. Nothing says you can't do that.” With a potentially historic game on the line, contestant Mark Baer stepped up to the bonus puzzle on Tuesday. He quickly deciphered the correct answer to his puzzle and low and behold, his bonus prize was also $100,000. “It's never happened,” Sajak chuckled. “And wouldn't you know it, I just sold all my confetti stock…There's always something new around here, isn't there? That's incredible.” Viewers were almost as surprised as Pat by the win, particularly former “Wheel” champion Robert Santoli who pointed out on Twitter that two contestants haven’t even won $100,000 in the same week before. And while some fans were worried the show might run out of money, like the viewer who tweeted, “Wheel of Fortune just gave out $100k two days in a row, get ready for some crazy words the next few days or else they’re gonna run out of money.” It turned out that only Sajak and his confetti stock lost money on the win.