Betting: Will Rams cover -2 vs. Seahawks?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, emphasized the importance of "leveling the playing field in the international tax system," the White House said in a statement. The United States is looking for G20 countries to reach a political agreement on a global minimum corporate tax deal at a summit at the end of the month. In his call with von der Leyen, Biden also expressed his "strong support" for continuing the European Union accession process for countries in the Western Balkans, the statement said.