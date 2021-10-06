Betting: Will Rams cover -2 vs. Seahawks?
Minty Bets, Jared Quay and Pamela Maldonado break down their betting picks for the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Rams and Seahawks.
A couple of marquee prime-time games highlight the Week 5 games.
Rams get ready to hit road to play NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday and new quarterback Matthew Stafford understands importance of game.
Matthew Stafford hasn't fared well against the Seahawks in his career, but the Rams have had their number since 2017.
The Los Angeles Chargers are receiving the majority of the action prior to "Monday Night Football."
Matt Nagy's offense looked the best it has in years with Fields under center, but was it enough to pass Mac Jones?
The Raiders lost cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen (foot) and Damon Arnette (groin) during Monday night’s game. Arnette replaced Mullen after six snaps and played 22 before his injury, leaving the team short-handed at the position. The Raiders will bring in help Wednesday by signing cornerback Brandon Facyson off the Chargers’ practice squad, Aaron Wilson of Sports [more]
Seahawks running back Chris Carson missed Tuesday’s practice with a neck injury. Carson did not participate in Monday’s walk-through, but he was listed as “not injury related-resting veteran.” He initially popped up on the injury report with a neck injury the week of the season opener but was a full participant for all three practices [more]
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, emphasized the importance of "leveling the playing field in the international tax system," the White House said in a statement. The United States is looking for G20 countries to reach a political agreement on a global minimum corporate tax deal at a summit at the end of the month. In his call with von der Leyen, Biden also expressed his "strong support" for continuing the European Union accession process for countries in the Western Balkans, the statement said.
Talk about your catch of the day, maybe lifetime.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady filled his Instagram story Tuesday with tributes to members of the Patriots -- including his longtime head coach, Bill Belichick.
Washington's facility was reportedly raided by federal law enforcement last week.
An event in Bozeman seeks enough people to wrap Bozeman Health hospital in a big hug
Veteran ESPN personality Sage Steele, a fixture of the network’s daytime lineup, is not appearing on the company’s programming this week. ESPN declined to comment on why she has stepped back when contacted by Deadline. During a recent podcast interview with former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, Steele criticized Disney’s Covid vaccine mandate and questioned Barack […]
If he plays in Week 5, it will be Gordon's first NFL game since 2019.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the locker room at SoFi Stadium "is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen" after Chargers beat the Raiders Monday night.
Married Urban Meyer admits his family ‘upset’ at ‘stupid’ incident
Tom Brady enjoys getting revenge against this team every time he gets the chance.
Brian Belichick reacted to two major coaching errors from the defensive staff over the last two weeks.
Taunting penalties have caused controversy throughout this NFL season, and perhaps the most controversial happened on Monday Night Football, when Raiders tight end Darren Waller got a 15-yard penalty because he spiked a ball after a catch along the Chargers’ sideline. Waller did not appear to be attempting to taunt the Chargers at all, merely [more]
The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville is bad. It could get worse. Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi posted an ominous tweet on Tuesday, a day after Meyer addressed during a press conference the social-media uproar over photos and videos of the Jaguars coach with women other than his wife. “According to two Jacksonville sources, there [more]