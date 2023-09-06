Betting: Can Quinn Ewers make Heisman push Saturday vs. Alabama?
Mark Drumheller joins Minty Bets to preview two Heisman candidates for Week 2 of the college football season.
Mark Drumheller joins Minty Bets to preview two Heisman candidates for Week 2 of the college football season.
Can USC's Caleb Williams become the first player since Ohio State’s Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975 to win multiple Heismans?
The Trojans are the favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023. Can they win the conference and make the College Football Playoff?
Before the season kicks off, let's get some player prop bets.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies some fraudulent stats ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin kicks off his Week 1 backfield breakdown!
You never want to overreact in sports betting, and Colorado is a prime example.
Andy Behrens reveals eight players who weren't drafted in enough fantasy leagues you should consider adding now.
We want you to start your fantasy football week off on the right foot. To help make that happen, we’re making some changes to Fantasy Football Live this season!
The show won 37 Sports Emmy's during its run.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down why 11 key players could go on to be the most memorable figures of 2023.
Most of the college football world has turned to the transfer portal for help, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has not.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Colorado's win as a three-touchdown underdog scored over 2.5 million more viewers than any other game Saturday.
Are we in the middle of the war to end all wars when it comes to streaming vs. cable?
Two old teammates square off on Wednesday night.
No team looked better in August than the Steelers.
Christian Wood is now headed to his eighth team in the league.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
The Mystics are trying to clinch a playoff spot with just three games left in the regular season.
Jack Jones was arrested in June at Boston’s Logan International Airport after officials found two guns in his carry-on luggage.