Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — Two years ago, Clyde Christensen spent Super Bowl week doing reports on quarterbacks who might become available in free agency or through a trade. “I’m sitting here writing a report on Tom Brady,” the Bucs quarterbacks coach said at the time. “Can you believe that?” The video Christensen watched proved to be true. Brady had a lot of strength remaining in his right arm, enough to lift ...