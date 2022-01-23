Betting: Prop Queen's Top Plays for NFL Divisional Round Sunday

The Prop Queen, Ariel Epstein, gives her best plays for the NFL Divisional Round matchups between the Rams and Buccaneers, and the Bills and Chiefs.

Video Transcript

ARIEL EPSTEIN: Happy football Sunday. I'm the Prop Queen, Ariel Epstein here in this divisional round of the NFL playoffs. I absolutely hated yesterday. Let's try to give out some winners today. I'm going to start with the running back of the Los Angeles Rams, Cam Akers. No, I'm not going to the ground game, I'm going to the air. I'm taking this over 18 and 1/2 receiving yards.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has actually struggled this year in this position. They have allowed the fifth most receiving yards per game to running backs. Looking back at what Akers has done, I mean, even though he barely played this year, only a couple of games, he still had one catch for 40 yards against Arizona this season.

He also, last year in the playoffs, played Seattle. He ended up with two catches for 45 yards. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed for 15 running backs in 18 games to have at least 19 receiving yards. I'm going with the over 18 and 1/2 receiving yards on Cam Akers.

For my defensive player prop in this game, I'm going with the over three and 1/2 total tackles on Rams' linebacker, Von Miller. Miller's gone over the number in five of his last six. In fact, he's averaging just over four total tackles since coming to the Rams. Whenever in the playoffs, Miller has averaged just under five total tackles. This prop's giving me some room to vet this over three and 1/2.

Linebackers have also done very well against Tampa. In 13 out of the 18 games this year, linebackers have had at least eight tackles against Tampa Bay. Give me that over three and 1/2 total tackles on Von Miller, taking that experience and the veteran leadership into the playoffs.

For the night game, I'm betting the over 50 and 1/2 rushing yards on Bills' quarterback Josh Allen. This is a trend that I had decided to stay away from for the last few weeks, and I have felt like a complete idiot. I'm going to take his over, because he already went over the number anyway against Kansas City this season, going over with 59 rushing yards.

Looking back at the quarterbacks who have had success against the Chiefs' defense, Lamar Jackson had over 100 rushing yards. Jalen Hurts had 47, and Drew Lock had 35. Nonetheless, Allen, as I mentioned, 59 rushing yards. Quarterbacks have been averaging the sixth most rushing yards per game against the Chiefs this season. Give me that over on Josh Allen today.

For my defensive player prop, I'm betting the over, four and 1/2 total tackles on Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu. 17 safeties in 18 games have had at least six total tackles against the Bills this year. Mathieu's had playoff experience, and he's played seven playoff games since 2018. Those numbers indicate that he's averaging six total tackles. This prop's four and 1/2. I love it for Mathieu. He also leads all Kansas City safeties with 76 total tackles on the season. Give me that over on the honey back. Four and 1/2 total tackles tonight.

Here's your Prop Queen recap. I'm betting the over 18 and 1/2 receiving yards on Cam Akers. Over three and 1/2 total tackles on Von Miller. For the night game, I'm betting the over 50 and 1/2 rushing yards for Josh Allen, and the over on four and 1/2 total tackles by Tyrann Mathieu.

That's it for me, your Prop Queen, Ariel Epstein here in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Good luck today.