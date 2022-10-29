Betting picks for Week 8 games

We are ready for Week 8 NFL games after the Thursday night game to kick the week off. With only two teams on a bye, there are 14 games left on the schedule.

Below are my betting picks for the remaining games, with odds from Tipico Sportsbook. Check out my picks and then some observations about some of the picks I made.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Patriots at Jets

The Jets are rolling, having won four straight, and the Pats are under .500.

49ers at Rams

49ers WR Deebo Samuel is out. The 49ers have won seven straight regular season games against the Rams but this is where the streak ends.

Commanders at Colts

The Commanders are underdogs against the Colts despite Sam Ehlinger getting the start. It will be Ehlinger against Washington’s Taylor Heinicke. With Heinicke’s experience, I like the underdogs.

Giants at Seahawks

The Giants are rolling and the Seahawks might not have Tyler Lockett or DK Metcalf.

Cardinals at Vikings

With DeAndre Hopkins and Robbie Anderson each getting a full week of practice, expect the offense to be a little better against a defensive unit that gives up a lot of yards.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire