Betting picks for 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

The conference title games are here. The San Francisco 49ers and their 12-game winning streak are on the road against the No. 1-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The Cincinnati Bengals seek a second straight Super Bowl appearance as they face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row in Kansas City.

Below are my betting picks for the two games.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Betting picks

49ers at Eagles

The 49ers have a rookie quarterback and are on the road in a stadium that will be raucous.

The 49ers have a good run game and the Eagles aren’t great at stopping the run, but they are the two top defenses in the league.

The Eagles also have a fearsome pass rush.

I expect a low-scoring affair like the 49ers’ win over the Cowboys, only this time it will be the 49ers who turn the ball over multiple times.

Bengals at Chiefs

Bengals QB Joe Burrow has not lost to the Chiefs in three games against them. They have the defense and they have the balance on offense.

Plus, Patrick Mahomes, while he will play on his sprained ankle, will not be 100 percent.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire