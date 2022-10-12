Betting: Will Penn St cover +7 at Michigan?
Pamela Maldonado gives her Power Play for Week 7 of the college football season.
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
Game 2 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Braves will not start on time.
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
The banged-up Kansas City Chiefs could be missing two more defensive starters and a key contributor in the secondary when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a rematch of their thrilling overtime victory in January's playoffs. The Chiefs already were missing starting linebacker Willie Gay Jr., who will finish a four-game suspension for an offseason incident, and still could be without first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie at cornerback for the fifth consecutive game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said cornerback Rashad Fenton would miss practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, and that backup safety Bryan Cook remained out with a concussion.
Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour regarding the OWGR.
The author of this letter to the editor says Washington incompetence has come to Arrowhead Stadium. | Opinion
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan remains in London following Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers due to passport issues.
Josh Donaldson didn't run hard. Leading off the fifth inning for the New York Yankees in their AL Division Series opener Tuesday night, Donaldson sent an opposite-field drive to right against Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill with the score tied 1-all. Certain the ball would clear the short porch at Yankee Stadium, Donaldson put his head down and slapped hands with first base coach Travis Chapman as he jogged around the bag.
The Astros find ways to make history. This time it was from Alvarez, who hit a two-out, walk-off home run with his club trailing by multiple runs.
Alex Verdugo has been the definition of average since coming to Boston via the Mookie Betts trade. As John Tomase writes, the Red Sox either need more from their outfielder or find a way to deal him.
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
Steph Curry had a great reaction to Pat Spencer's dunk vs. the Blazers on Tuesday night.
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens for another episode of waiver wire pickups recommendations. This week, the guys put a heavy emphasis on acquiring Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker and QB Geno Smith.
The Dodgers seemed to be running toward a blowout win over the Padres before San Diego made things interesting. Here are four takeaways from NLDS Game 1.
There's a question mark on Philly's OL that could have Micah Parsons feasting. Plus, the Cowboys' new tight end and Tyler Smith's education. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Its a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust at all without the approval of Jordan Poole.
With meaningful sample sizes, it's tough to decide between Tyler Lockett, Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk for your WR2 spot. Our start/sit tool chooses. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
The DP World Tour confirmed that Sergio Garcia has been fined for not providing an explanation for his WD.