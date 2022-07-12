Betting: Will Patriots go over 8.5 wins this season?

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's commercial capital of Shanghai and dozens of other Chinese cities baked in scorching temperatures as unusually hot weather buckled roads, popped roof tiles and drove people to seek the cool in raid shelters underground. Shanghai, which is still fighting sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19, told its population of 25 million to prepare for hot weather this week after issuing its first red alert in five years on Sunday. Since record-keeping began in 1873, Shanghai has had just 15 days of temperatures exceeding 40 degrees.