Betting: Patriots covering vs. Bucs big for books in Week 4
Minty Bets is joined by the Director of Trading for BetMGM, Jeff Stoneback, to discuss the top winners and losers for the public and the sportsbooks for NFL Week 4.
Perhaps no other game in history can match the hype of Tom Brady's return to New England. But the NFL's Week 4 offered lessons beyond that tilt.
What a performance by Ohio State. Here are five things we think we learned from the dismantling of Rutgers.
Police still searching for suspect in 2010 double murder outside Omaha's Zoo
A man was arrested early Sunday morning for the murder of 21-year-old Aaron Lowe.
The Buccaneers will have to rely on more of their reserve cornerbacks for at least the rest of Sunday’s game. Tampa Bay announced at the start of the third quarter that cornerback Carlton Davis is out with a quad injury. Davis suffered the non-contact injury toward the end of the first half while on the [more]
The Buccaneers are hurting in the secondary and things may be getting even worse. After losing cornerback Carlton Davis to a quad injury at the end of the first half, Tampa Bay announced midway through the fourth quarter that safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is being evaluated for a concussion. It’s unclear when Winfield would have [more]
Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa seemed to bring out the best in each other.
Tom Brady was a legendary quarterback in New England -- and also a ruthless prankster. Former Patriots Matt Cassel and Matt Light joined our Phil Perry to recall some classic hijinks involving Brady in Foxboro.
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty offered some high praise for quarterback Mac Jones following the team's 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday.
Mac Jones proved his potential in the Patriots' tight loss to the Buccaneers.
One week after one of the worst game plans you'll ever see for a young quarterback, Justin Fields is help from his coaches.
Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown is looking for revenge on the Patriots when the two teams face off Sunday night.
A Spirit Airlines plane was struck by birds at Atlantic City International Airport, causing an engine to catch fire. Two minor injuries were reported.
Readers respond to a letter that blamed the state of American politics on the structural flaws embedded in the Constitution.
This is the second investigation involving racial slurs that the school district has opened this week.
Miami Dolphins deliver embarrassing effort in Week 4 loss to Colts
Mac Jones and Tom Brady (and Bill Belichick) starred in a truly sensation game.
“We just said we'll catch up for a little bit,” Brady said. Belichick went to make sure of it, though, walking into the postgame Bucs locker room looking for Brady. It was no small gesture.
The rivals will face off in Tuesday's AL wild-card game.