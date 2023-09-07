Betting: Will Packers dominate Justin Fields in Week 1?

Pamela Maldonado gives her stats that matter for the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears matchup in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

PAMELA MALDONADO: It's a new season of the NFL, and I've got the stats that matter for week one. Bears quarterback Justin Fields tied for the most sacks in the league last year, 55. That is nine more than the next. 11 thrown interceptions, seven at home.

The bet to make, Green Bay plus 100 at Chicago. When Fields was sacked, Bears were second worst in points per drive. The Pack may have an entirely brand-new offense, but has an important part of its defense left intact.

Top two linebackers Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, back. Top two corners, Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas, back. It'll be the defense that wins this game. Alexander was top 12 in the league for passes deflected, top five for interceptions.

Bears offensive line looks a lot like it did last year. That's not a good thing. All but one starter has dealt with an injury in the last few weeks. Starting left tackle Teven Jenkins on IR.

With Jenkins out, there's been some shifting on the O-line. Center Cody Whitehair has moved to left guard. And guard Lucas Patrick is now the center. It is a big mess. And Fields could be in trouble once again.

It's the Packers defense against the Bears offensive line. Go Pack, go. Green Bay plus 100 at Chicago. And as a bonus, Fields to throw an interception is a player prop. Yes at minus 125.

